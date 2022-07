The much-anticipated study of redevelopment in Bayonne from 2015 to the present is officially underway. At its July 20 meeting, the City Council passed a resolution authorizing a study to be conducted on the number of redevelopment units built and the occupation of those units. It was the first meeting of the new council consisting of City Council President and Third Ward City Councilman Gary La Pelusa, First Ward City Councilman Neil Carroll, Second Ward City Councilwoman Jacqueline Weimmer, City Councilman At-Large Juan Perez, and City Councilman At-Large Loyad Booker.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO