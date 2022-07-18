Seven Georgia communities rank among nation's best in economic development

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA Civil Action Case Number: 2022-CV-1912 SELI ABRA KENNEDY Petitioner vs. FREDRICO DAVIS Respondent NOTICE OF PUBLICATION TO: Fredrico Davis, Respondent By order of the court for service by publication dated June 30th 2022, you are hereby notified that SELI ABRA KENNEDY, the above-named Petitioner filed divorce against you. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court and serve upon the Petitioner's attorney whose name and address is: Khadizeth Toure-Samba, Esq., 2295 Parklake Drive, Suite 465, Atlanta, GA 30345 an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of ____. Witness, the honorable Nancy N. Bills Presiding Judge of said Court. This 30 day of June 2022 Deputy Clerk, Superior 909-76092 7/20 27 8/3 10 2022.

