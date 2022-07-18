ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats: Overturning of Roe harms Black women more

By Raquel Martin
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXJF6_0gkKM42E00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats are elevating calls to pass legislation to protect the health of expecting mothers following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

They say the ruling disproportionately harms Black women, who already die from pregnancy-related issues at higher rates.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications compared to white women. A study from the University of Colorado Boulder found pregnancy-related deaths among Black women could spike 33% after many states outlaw abortion.

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., said it’s vital Congress take action to protect Black mothers.

Senate Democrats seek to protect women who travel for abortions

“Lives are at stake,” Kelly said. “This will determine who lives and who doesn’t.”

Kelly said one way to help reduce harm is the MOMMA’s Act , which would ensure mothers on Medicaid have permanent access to postpartum care for a full year. Congress extended postpartum coverage last year but Kelly said it’s only temporary.

She said she’s hoping to have the MOMMA’s Act included in a larger package Senate Democrats are currently negotiating. Senators say they are hoping to pass that package before the year is over.

While speaking at the NAACP convention on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris pledged to close that gap, not just for Black women but also for rural and low-income mothers who all die at higher rates.

“It will be a national priority,” Harris said at the convention.

Democrats aim to restore abortion access

Last year, Democrats tried but failed to pass similar maternal health reforms inside their Build Back Better plan.

Republicans like Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., say the best way to improve outcomes for mothers is by lowering the cost of health care.

“Right now it is absolutely unaffordable for working people in this country, no matter what their racial background or geographic background, it is simply not tenable,” Hawley said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

‘We save the babies, we will save America’: Former VP Mike Pence addresses Roe v Wade in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke Wednesday night on a “Post Roe World” at Florence Baptist Temple’s regular Wednesday night service, calling for anti-abortion legislation in all 50 states. In Pence’s nearly 40 minute speech, he spoke about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to pass […]
FLORENCE, SC
WAVY News 10

Jan. 6 panel to show outtakes from Trump speech day after riot

(The Hill) – The House select committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol on Thursday plans to show outtakes of former President Trump’s speech a day after the riot in its prime-time hearing. The Washington Post first reported on the clips of the outtakes, which...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Kelly
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Kamala Harris
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WAVY News 10

Check your tickets: Someone in NC is a millionaire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Make sure to check your Mega Millions ticket because someone in North Carolina has a winning ticket. The ticket matched “the five white balls to win the big Mega Millions second prize,” according to the Mega Millions site. That means the winning NC ticket is...
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Senate Democrats#Politics State#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court#Medicaid
WAVY News 10

Two killed in shooting at North Carolina convenience store

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Ayden, North Carolina are investigating a shooting that killed two men Wednesday night. Officials said they responded to Le Le’s Convenient Mart at 4448 Lee Street on Wednesday at 7:14 p.m. in reference to a possible gunshot victim. Officers found two men who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
AYDEN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

38K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy