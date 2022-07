Plano ISD is planning to host a back-to-school fair July 25 at the Plano Event Center. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Plano ISD and the city will host a Back to School Extravaganza on July 25 to give district families in need the opportunity to pick up school resources and essentials for the new school year. The gathering will also offer job fair opportunities, family activities, school resources, food and more, according to a district announcement.

PLANO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO