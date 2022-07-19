ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Bednarek advances to 200-meter semifinals at World Athletics Championships

By Spencer Flaten Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wsXy3_0gkK6ROd00

As expected, Kenny Bednarek’s pursuit of another medal began without a hitch on Monday.

The Rice Lake alumnus took second place in his 200-meter heat at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., advancing to Tuesday’s semifinals. He clocked in at 20.35 seconds, finishing only behind Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic. The top three runners in each heat all automatically moved on to the semis.

Ogando set the pace in the heat, and Bednarek eased up toward the finish line when it became clear he would finish in the top three. Ogando finished in 20.01 seconds.

All four Americans in the field moved on to the 200-meter semifinals. Defending world champion and Tokyo bronze medalist Noah Lyles had the fastest heat time at 19.98 seconds.

Hayward Field, the home of the U.S. Olympic Trials and the U.S. national championships, is host to this year’s world meet. A sizable crowd was on hand, a stark contrast to last year’s Olympics, where the stadium remained mostly empty. The Americans drew significant support from the fans.

“Hayward magic is real, but I’ll give you a secret: It comes easier to Americans,” Lyles told reporters after his heat. “Or if you’re a distance runner — if you’re a distance runner, it’s always going to hit. But if you’re a sprinter, yeah I’m sorry, but if you aren’t an American it might be a little harder to get.”

That proved true on Monday. Erriyon Knighton (20.01 seconds) and Fred Kerley (20.17 seconds) also won their heats for the United States. Lyles’ time was the fastest of any runner’s across seven heats.

Bednarek won the silver medal in the 200 at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. His time on Monday was 0.67 seconds off the pace that earned him second place in Japan.

The former Rice Lake star is seeking a first medal from a world championship meet. He made the United States squad for 2019’s meet but did not medal.

The men’s 200-meter semifinals begin at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The final is set for 9:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Rice Lake, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Kerley
Person
Kenny Bednarek
Person
Noah Lyles
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
147
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy