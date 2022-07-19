Bednarek advances to 200-meter semifinals at World Athletics Championships

As expected, Kenny Bednarek’s pursuit of another medal began without a hitch on Monday.

The Rice Lake alumnus took second place in his 200-meter heat at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., advancing to Tuesday’s semifinals. He clocked in at 20.35 seconds, finishing only behind Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic. The top three runners in each heat all automatically moved on to the semis.

Ogando set the pace in the heat, and Bednarek eased up toward the finish line when it became clear he would finish in the top three. Ogando finished in 20.01 seconds.

All four Americans in the field moved on to the 200-meter semifinals. Defending world champion and Tokyo bronze medalist Noah Lyles had the fastest heat time at 19.98 seconds.

Hayward Field, the home of the U.S. Olympic Trials and the U.S. national championships, is host to this year’s world meet. A sizable crowd was on hand, a stark contrast to last year’s Olympics, where the stadium remained mostly empty. The Americans drew significant support from the fans.

“Hayward magic is real, but I’ll give you a secret: It comes easier to Americans,” Lyles told reporters after his heat. “Or if you’re a distance runner — if you’re a distance runner, it’s always going to hit. But if you’re a sprinter, yeah I’m sorry, but if you aren’t an American it might be a little harder to get.”

That proved true on Monday. Erriyon Knighton (20.01 seconds) and Fred Kerley (20.17 seconds) also won their heats for the United States. Lyles’ time was the fastest of any runner’s across seven heats.

Bednarek won the silver medal in the 200 at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. His time on Monday was 0.67 seconds off the pace that earned him second place in Japan.

The former Rice Lake star is seeking a first medal from a world championship meet. He made the United States squad for 2019’s meet but did not medal.

The men’s 200-meter semifinals begin at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The final is set for 9:50 p.m. on Thursday.