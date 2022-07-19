ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woody Creek, CO

Tour a Colorado Mansion that a Famous Writer’s Neighbor Owned

By Nate Wilde
 4 days ago
A home for sale in Woody Creek, Colorado carries a nearly $30 million price tag and was built just down the road from a now-deceased famous author and historical figure. A Mansion that Neighbors a Famous Author's Former Colorado Residence. The late, great Hunter S. Thompson once lived in...

1230 ESPN

Priciest Property For Sale In Colorado Compared to New Mexico

How does the most expensive house currently on the market in Colorado compare to the most expensive house on the market in New Mexico? Let's take a look. Real estate is a funny thing. These two properties are located 340 miles from one another. One is a condo on top of a mall, the other is a 7,588-acre ranch. How drastically will they vary in price?
ASPEN, CO
94.3 The X

This is What a Metal Star Means on Barns and Homes in Colorado

It's fairly common to see a giant star hanging on an exterior wall of barns and homes in Colorado, but did you know that they're more than just a pretty decoration?. These bold stars are also known as Pennsylvania stars or primitive stars and it turns out, they are not just a Colorado thing, but rather a trend all over rural America.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper

We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
EVERGREEN, CO
1230 ESPN

This Happened 129 Years Ago Today on Colorado’s Pikes Peak

Colorado's magnificent Pikes Peak has made headlines recently. It just so happens that 129 years ago today, July 22, this major event took place at Pikes Peak. We aren't talking about peanuts (I'll explain later). We're talking about the creation of a beloved American masterpiece. Colorado's Pikes Peak Has Been...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Colorado Kid Lands Fish Almost As Big As Him From A Lake

This is no made up fish tale. This is the story of a young man who went fishing with his brother and Dad and with the first cast into the water, he hit the jackpot. According to 11 News down in Colorado Springs, Jeff Werner, the boy's Dad reached out to them to let them know about the incredible catch that initially was thought to be a simple snag.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1230 ESPN

20 Things You Need to Know Before Climbing One of Colorado’s 14ers

For many, there is an inescapable draw to the idea of climbing a Colorado 14er. Before setting out on this adventure, there are a number of things you need to know. A little preparation can be the difference between an exciting adventure and a colossal disaster. Please check out this list of 20 suggestions to help you make the most of your hike.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad

We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Lake View Airbnb With Hot Tub Is Perfect Romantic Colorado Getaway

If you're looking for a romantic getaway, this apartment with a beautiful lake view might fit the bill. This cozy Airbnb sits right on the edge of beautiful Vallecito Lake in southwest Colorado. The place has been newly renovated, but what really makes this destination attractive is the location. You are right across the street from public access to the lake, marina, and a trail that goes around the lake.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Check Out Cool and Expensive Italian Autos at Colorado Car Show

This past weekend saw a celebration of Italian vehicles in Colorado in the form of the Italian car show called Automezzi. If you're a fan of Italian autos, you very well may have heard of the car show called Automezzi Colorado which took place at Anderson Park in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge, Colorado this past Sunday, July 17th.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Two Legendary Colorado Restaurants Receive $40,000 Grants

Two Colorado restaurants are among 25 national recipients of the Backing Historic Small Restaurants Grant Program from American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. This month, Denver soul-food staple Welton Street Cafe and Leadville’s historic — and newly vegan — Golden Burro Cafe & Lounge were each granted $40,000 to use toward outdoor physical renovations and operating expenses.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
1230 ESPN

BLM Rounds Up Over 300 Wild Horses In Western Colorado

More than 300 wild horses have been gathered by the Bureau of Land Management in western Colorado. The BLM's White River Field Office began the second stage of a wild horse gathering on July 15 with the goal of getting the herd size below 235. Bait and water trap operations were conducted in June while drive-trap operations using horseback riders and helicopters began a few days ago. On Monday, 81 animals were shipped to the Axtell Wild Horse and Burro Facility.
COLORADO STATE
agjournalonline.com

Fish kills increase as Colorado River temps spike

– Low flows and high water temperatures are creating critical conditions on the Upper Colorado for the second consecutive year, triggering fishing closures amidst reports of struggling and dying fish. Anticipating these conditions, the Colorado River District chose to release water from an already-reduced Wolford Mountain Reservoir last weekend. This...
COLORADO STATE
