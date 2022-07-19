ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, ID

Hailey Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Near Fairfield

By Benito Baeza
 4 days ago
FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey man was killed when his motorcycle crashed down into a riverbed on Saturday in Camas County. Idaho State Police...

