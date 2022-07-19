ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, ID

Hailey Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Near Fairfield

By Benito Baeza
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey man was killed when his motorcycle crashed down into a riverbed on Saturday in Camas County. Idaho State Police...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed in Lincoln County Rollover

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man was killed in a rollover Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln County. According to Sheriff R. King, emergency crews responded at around 2:44 p.m. to 620 N and 150 East, north of Shoshone for a vehicle that went off the road, rolled, and ended up submerged in a canal. An adult male was killed in the crash. The sheriff said family is being notified.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Wyoming Man Shot by Heyburn Police After Stealing Pickup and Patrol Car

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a weekend rampage on Interstate 84 where a pickup was set on fire, another pickup stollen, a Heyburn Police car stollen, and the suspect being shot by police. According to Idaho State Police, it started at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 84 just west of Burley when a Toyota SUV crashed with a Ford F350 pickup. The suspect, listed in the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center as 39-year-old Patrick Kaberi, allegedly left the scene for a short time then returned and tried to steal the Ford, however when the driver, a Twin Falls man, refused the suspect poured gasoline on the truck and set it on fire. A passerby in a GMC Sierra stopped to help and thats when Kaberi allegedly jumped in the pickup and sped off, hitting the person, a 42-year-old Ammon man. ISP says a Heyburn Police Officer responded and tried to use spike stripes to stop the GMC, but the suspect avoided them. The suspect then turned around and crashed into the Heybrun Police car. The officer tired using a taser on Kaberi when he got out of the pickup, but was unsuccessful. The man then jumped in the police car and took off as the officer fired his weapon and hit him. Not long after the police car broke down and the suspect ran into a corn field where a K-9 officer found him. Kaberi was taken to an area hospital for a gunshot and dog bites. He was then booked into jail on the following charges: probable cause for arson, grand theft, a second count of grand theft, and aggravated battery. Plus aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and a count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. The Heyburn officer has been place on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. ISP said it is not known why the incident happened. ISP is leading the Critical Incident Task Force in the investigation. The Ammon man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
HEYBURN, ID
kmvt

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal crash

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal crash in Shoshone. According to Sheriff Rene King, a vehicle went off the road and into a canal at 620 North, 148 East at approximately 2:44 p.m. on Tuesday. The Lincoln County Sheriff, Lincoln County...
SHOSHONE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Camas County, ID
Fairfield, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Fairfield, ID
Accidents
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Fairfield, ID
City
Hailey, ID
Local
Idaho Accidents
KOOL 96.5

Juveniles in Stolen Van Injured in Crash Near Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A pursuit of a stolen van ended when the juvenile driver lost control and struck another vehicle Tuesday afternoon near Shoshone. According to Idaho State Police, a juvenile driver had been eluding police in a stollen Chrysler Minivan at around 4:13 p.m on U.S. Highway 26 when they lost control on a curve, went into the air, and struck a Ford F350 pickup on the drivers side. The 30-year-old male driver of the Ford had to be flown by air ambulance to an area hospital. The juvenile driver of the Chrysler was treated on scene while the passengers in both vehicles were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked traffic for about four hours. No one involved had been wearing seat belts.
SHOSHONE, ID
KOOL 96.5

6 Unwritten Parking Lot Rules Twin Falls Drivers Need to Obey

There are a lot of important aspects to driving a vehicle in Twin Falls. You have to pay attention to yourself and to those around you and you have to do that while obeying all the laws of the land. But there’s a part of driving that is often overlooked and many of us have become lax in our efforts to do it well. That driving skill is parking.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

CLAIM: A Mountain Lion Spotted at College of Southern Idaho

Two maintenance workers claimed they saw it wandering the campus as they were on a roof. At 8:15 on Wednesday morning. They attempted from a distance to get a picture. Idaho Fish and Game is looking into the report but there’s no confirmation as I'm writing this late this morning on Thursday. It would be rare for a big cat to be on the campus in the early morning hours but not an impossibility.
KIMBERLY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Progress on the Bray Fire Now at 20k Acres

UPDATE: The latest from the Bureau of Land Management Fire Information is that crews have made progress in securing containment lines on the Bray Fire. New mapping indicates it has burned more than 20,000 acres. All of the active fire is in the interior. UPDATE:. BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are...
BLISS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Motorcycle Crash#Idaho State Police#Traffic Accident#Ktm#Roadsnacks
98.3 The Snake

Tour Infamous 1916 Murder Site In Cave Northeast Of Twin Falls

For Idaho fans of the macabre looking for a spooky adventure that can easily be pulled off in the same day, located 200 miles northeast of Twin Falls is the site of one of the state's most gruesome discoveries. The headless torso of an early twentieth-century wanted man baffled investigators for more than 100 years, and one of the area's charitable groups offered tours of the creepy cave in 2021.
TWIN FALLS, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. Target Area: Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 422 (below 6000ft), 425, 427, 475, AND 476 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 425 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may crate hazardous fire weather conditions.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Housing
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Twin Falls, Idaho

Located just two hours from Boise, Twin Falls is a must on any Idaho road trip itinerary. Bordered by the impossibly beautiful Snake River Canyon and set just miles from Shoshone Falls (aka the “Niagara of the West”), it’s easy to see why Twin Falls is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts!
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Business Linked to Popular Reality TV Show Opening Soon In Twin Falls

There’s a new chiropractic office opening soon in Twin Falls, and fans of the reality show ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ will instantly recognize the name. The chiropractic office is called ‘TheJoint’ and will be located near the Twin Falls Walmart in the shopping center with Kneader’s and the new Duck Donuts. The address will be 148 Cheney Drive W in suite #300. Though the business isn’t open yet, they already have an online presence for Twin Falls where they say the office will open in September of 2022.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Canal Company Expecting Water Cutbacks in August

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The forecast has the Twin Falls Canal Company planning on cutbacks in water delivery to irrigators as early as next month. Twin Falls Canal Company Manager Jay Barlogi said in a brief statement that given the current drought conditions, in order to continue water deliveries to the end of the season, the amount of water allowed to irrigators will be reduced sometime in August from from five eighths of a miner’s inch per share to half of a miner’s inch per share. Barlogi said the company will have a better idea on the date when cutbacks will happen in the next week or so. "Company Officials believe that it is prudent to let Water Users know that the reduction in delivery is imminent and necessary to extend the water supply through to the end of the season," wrote Barlogi in an email to KLIX News Radio. He said the natural water flow below Blackfoot on the Snake River are at historic lows.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls School Board Move Ahead on Armed Security

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls School Board of Trustees advanced a concept to hire armed security guards for all of its elementary schools. The board made the decision earlier this week, although discussions on the details of the proposal will continue later this summer. The district has been discussing the idea of adding armed security at its schools for some time. Now there are federal funds available to help fund salaries for the security, however funding will have to be addressed for future school years. The proposal is to hire 10 trained security guards that will be armed and work with the Twin Falls Police Department school resource officers. Currently the SROs work are stationed at the district's secondary schools and make rounds to the elementary schools as needed.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

4 Stores That Have Closed in Twin Falls You May Not Be Aware Of

A trend is continuing around Twin Falls that many would like to see stop but has continued to pick up steam over the last few months. The trend I am talking about is businesses closing in and around Twin Falls. It isn't uncommon to drive by a store on Monday or even go into it, to then on Thursday or Friday see that it is closed for good. Many of them have been closing their doors quietly, and it isn't until someone tells you or that you drive by yourself that you realize they are closed. It is sad to see some local stores close their doors, but sometimes the anticipation of what can fill the space is also exciting. Here are a few places that have closed over the last couple of months that you may or may not be aware of.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Don’t Miss This Monstrous Event When it Comes to Twin Falls

Summer in the Magic Valley is packed with fun, events, parades, and heat. There is much to do and see and the only way to have a boring summer is to stay inside and choose to. Yes, it can be triple digits and be too hot to walk to the mailbox sometimes, but that isn't a reason to not go out to the fun events that take place every weekend. Concerts, vendor sales, parades, farmers' markets, and much more, there is something to do every weekend. This weekend there is a huge, monstrous event taking place in Twin Falls and you are not going to want to miss it.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

8 Ways to Be Prepared When Kayaking in Idaho

One of the best parts of living in Idaho, especially in Twin Falls, is there are numerous areas to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. There is good hunting, fishing, and of course great places to kayak. The snake river borders the town and is a common place to go, but there are multiple lakes, streams, and bodies of water around the area and state to pull up, plop your kayak in the water, and enjoy a day on the water, while getting some exercise, or even just floating for a bit. Most in the area are experienced kayakers and have been doing so for years and are use to the conditions of the water such as the currents and when is a good time to go and not go. For others that are not as experienced, there can be a learning curve, and there are some things to know when kayaking in the area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy