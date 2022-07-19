ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, ID

Hailey Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Near Fairfield

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey man was killed when his motorcycle crashed down into a riverbed on Saturday in Camas County. Idaho State Police...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed in Lincoln County Rollover

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man was killed in a rollover Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln County. According to Sheriff R. King, emergency crews responded at around 2:44 p.m. to 620 N and 150 East, north of Shoshone for a vehicle that went off the road, rolled, and ended up submerged in a canal. An adult male was killed in the crash. The sheriff said family is being notified.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Wyoming Man Shot by Heyburn Police After Stealing Pickup and Patrol Car

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a weekend rampage on Interstate 84 where a pickup was set on fire, another pickup stollen, a Heyburn Police car stollen, and the suspect being shot by police. According to Idaho State Police, it started at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 84 just west of Burley when a Toyota SUV crashed with a Ford F350 pickup. The suspect, listed in the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center as 39-year-old Patrick Kaberi, allegedly left the scene for a short time then returned and tried to steal the Ford, however when the driver, a Twin Falls man, refused the suspect poured gasoline on the truck and set it on fire. A passerby in a GMC Sierra stopped to help and thats when Kaberi allegedly jumped in the pickup and sped off, hitting the person, a 42-year-old Ammon man. ISP says a Heyburn Police Officer responded and tried to use spike stripes to stop the GMC, but the suspect avoided them. The suspect then turned around and crashed into the Heybrun Police car. The officer tired using a taser on Kaberi when he got out of the pickup, but was unsuccessful. The man then jumped in the police car and took off as the officer fired his weapon and hit him. Not long after the police car broke down and the suspect ran into a corn field where a K-9 officer found him. Kaberi was taken to an area hospital for a gunshot and dog bites. He was then booked into jail on the following charges: probable cause for arson, grand theft, a second count of grand theft, and aggravated battery. Plus aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and a count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. The Heyburn officer has been place on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. ISP said it is not known why the incident happened. ISP is leading the Critical Incident Task Force in the investigation. The Ammon man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
HEYBURN, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Juvenile Facing Felony Eluding after Crash in Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A pursuit of a stolen van ended when the juvenile driver lost control and struck another vehicle Tuesday afternoon near Shoshone. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop the minivan in Carey at around 3:50 p.m. but, the driver sped off towards Shoshone on U.S. 93/26 reaching speeds of 100 mph at times. The van went through a busy construction zone nearly missing workers. The van went into oncoming traffic and went through the community of Richfield well over the speed limit. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, once the pursuit got close to Shoshone a Lincoln County Deputy took over the lead. As the van entered Shoshone, the 17-year-old alleged driver lost control, went airborne over the railroad tracks and struck a Ford pickup pulling a stock trailer. A 31-year-old Rupert man was injured and had to be flown by helicopter to a Boise hospital. A passenger in the Ford had to be taken to a local hospital. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old female passenger in the van had to be treated at the scene and later taken to a local hospital. The 17-year-old driver of the van was charged with felony eluding a police officer and felony possession of a stolen vehicle. The van was reported stollen out of Pocatello. The juvenile is in custody at the Snake River Detention Center in Twin Falls.
SHOSHONE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Camas County, ID
Fairfield, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Fairfield, ID
Accidents
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Fairfield, ID
City
Hailey, ID
Local
Idaho Accidents
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Aggressive Black Bear Raiding Trash In Ketchum Dies During Capture

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A black bear that snapped at a person as it raided a trash can in Ketchum died during capture early Monday morning. According to Idaho Fish and Game Officials, the black bear was found with two cubs in a tree when conservation officers and local law enforcement showed up. Wildlife managers noted the the decision was already made to euthanize the adult bear while the two cubs were taken to the Snowdon Wildlife Sanctuary in McCall. Conservation officers said it likely died from a combination of the sedation, falling from the tree, and stress. Officials said the bear could have been the same bear that charged at a woman in the same neighborhood a week earlier, but they couldn't know for certain. “Due to her aggressiveness toward people, we could not in good conscience release her and have her end up in someone else’s home or camp,” Magic Valley Regional Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald said in a statement. He said people continue to leave garbage bins out overnight in the area. This is the second black bear to be euthanized in the state in recent days. Idaho Fish and Game said a bear that continued to tear into ice chests and tents at the Stoddard Campground near Interstate 15 had to be euthanized July 14, out of concern for public safety. Idaho Fish and Game said the same issue persists with people not properly storing food and garbage.
KETCHUM, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

CLAIM: A Mountain Lion Spotted at College of Southern Idaho

Two maintenance workers claimed they saw it wandering the campus as they were on a roof. At 8:15 on Wednesday morning. They attempted from a distance to get a picture. Idaho Fish and Game is looking into the report but there’s no confirmation as I'm writing this late this morning on Thursday. It would be rare for a big cat to be on the campus in the early morning hours but not an impossibility.
KIMBERLY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Progress on the Bray Fire Now at 20k Acres

UPDATE: The latest from the Bureau of Land Management Fire Information is that crews have made progress in securing containment lines on the Bray Fire. New mapping indicates it has burned more than 20,000 acres. All of the active fire is in the interior. UPDATE:. BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are...
BLISS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Idaho State Police#Ktm#Traffic Accident#Roadsnacks#Fbi
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Tour Infamous 1916 Murder Site In Cave Northeast Of Twin Falls

For Idaho fans of the macabre looking for a spooky adventure that can easily be pulled off in the same day, located 200 miles northeast of Twin Falls is the site of one of the state's most gruesome discoveries. The headless torso of an early twentieth-century wanted man baffled investigators for more than 100 years, and one of the area's charitable groups started offering tours of the creepy cave in 2021.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Business Linked to Popular Reality TV Show Opening Soon In Twin Falls

There’s a new chiropractic office opening soon in Twin Falls, and fans of the reality show ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ will instantly recognize the name. The chiropractic office is called ‘TheJoint’ and will be located near the Twin Falls Walmart in the shopping center with Kneader’s and the new Duck Donuts. The address will be 148 Cheney Drive W in suite #300. Though the business isn’t open yet, they already have an online presence for Twin Falls where they say the office will open in September of 2022.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Canal Company Expecting Water Cutbacks in August

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The forecast has the Twin Falls Canal Company planning on cutbacks in water delivery to irrigators as early as next month. Twin Falls Canal Company Manager Jay Barlogi said in a brief statement that given the current drought conditions, in order to continue water deliveries to the end of the season, the amount of water allowed to irrigators will be reduced sometime in August from from five eighths of a miner’s inch per share to half of a miner’s inch per share. Barlogi said the company will have a better idea on the date when cutbacks will happen in the next week or so. "Company Officials believe that it is prudent to let Water Users know that the reduction in delivery is imminent and necessary to extend the water supply through to the end of the season," wrote Barlogi in an email to KLIX News Radio. He said the natural water flow below Blackfoot on the Snake River are at historic lows.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

19-year-old Injured in Rollover South of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-A young man had to be taken to the hospital with serious injuries when his car rolled Wednesday morning southwest of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the man from Bellevue was driving an older Subaru Forester near Stanton Crossing on U.S. Highway 20 when he went off the shoulder, overcorrected, and the car rolled, coming to rest in the middle of the roadway. The young man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center. The sheriff's office did not issue any citations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Housing
News Radio 1310 KLIX

I’m Seeing Posts That Suggest Hollister Elementary Could Close

UPDATE: Well, we have some good news (and it's rare in these times!) The Filer School Superintendent told me the board believes Hollister Elementary will remain open. It appears they've found the needed teachers. **************************************************************. Idaho’s teacher shortage is a threat to many rural districts and many smaller schools. Hollister...
HOLLISTER, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Red Flag Warning Begins At 1 PM In Twin Falls And Surrounding Areas

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 1 pm until 9 pm tonight. The warning reaches Twin Falls and surrounding areas. Red Flag Warning will begin for the east Salmon River Mountains, Salmon, Lemhi, and Lost River Range, Challis, Twin Falls north of the Snake River, and Idaho Falls. These areas, due to low humidity, will have an increased risk of fire. Gusty winds reaching up to 35 miles per hour gusts could cause the quick spread of fires.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

4 Stores That Have Closed in Twin Falls You May Not Be Aware Of

A trend is continuing around Twin Falls that many would like to see stop but has continued to pick up steam over the last few months. The trend I am talking about is businesses closing in and around Twin Falls. It isn't uncommon to drive by a store on Monday or even go into it, to then on Thursday or Friday see that it is closed for good. Many of them have been closing their doors quietly, and it isn't until someone tells you or that you drive by yourself that you realize they are closed. It is sad to see some local stores close their doors, but sometimes the anticipation of what can fill the space is also exciting. Here are a few places that have closed over the last couple of months that you may or may not be aware of.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Don’t Miss This Monstrous Event When it Comes to Twin Falls

Summer in the Magic Valley is packed with fun, events, parades, and heat. There is much to do and see and the only way to have a boring summer is to stay inside and choose to. Yes, it can be triple digits and be too hot to walk to the mailbox sometimes, but that isn't a reason to not go out to the fun events that take place every weekend. Concerts, vendor sales, parades, farmers' markets, and much more, there is something to do every weekend. This weekend there is a huge, monstrous event taking place in Twin Falls and you are not going to want to miss it.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

8 Ways to Be Prepared When Kayaking in Idaho

One of the best parts of living in Idaho, especially in Twin Falls, is there are numerous areas to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. There is good hunting, fishing, and of course great places to kayak. The snake river borders the town and is a common place to go, but there are multiple lakes, streams, and bodies of water around the area and state to pull up, plop your kayak in the water, and enjoy a day on the water, while getting some exercise, or even just floating for a bit. Most in the area are experienced kayakers and have been doing so for years and are use to the conditions of the water such as the currents and when is a good time to go and not go. For others that are not as experienced, there can be a learning curve, and there are some things to know when kayaking in the area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Filer Schools to Have Full Time Resource Officer

FILER, Idaho (KLIX)-The schools in Filer will for the first time have a permanent school resource officer this coming school year. The Filer Schoo District, Filer Police, and City of Filer announced the decision to appoint Sergeant John Darnall as the new school resource officer (SRO). Sgt. Darnall is no stranger to Filer or the school as he is a 1997 graduate of Filer High School and has served with the Filer Police Department since 1996. "The primary reason for a school resource officer is to provide security for teachers, staff and students. Sgt. Darnall will perform three major roles: law enforcement officer, law-related counselor, and law-related educator. In addition, Sgt. Darnall will work in collaboration with the school and the community as a resource for safety and security issues," said the Filer Police Department in a statement. Sgt. Darnall will be moved from the patrol division over to the new position as SRO. Sgt. Darnall also has emergency response experience as a volunteer with the Filer Fire Department.
FILER, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Bear that Charged Ketchum Woman to be Captured

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are trying to capture a bear that tried to break into a garage and charged at a woman on Monday in Ketchum. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the woman reported she tried to scare a bear away that had tried to get into her garage early in the morning July 11, in the Warms Springs area. The bear charged at the woman who was able to shut her door before the animal rammed it. The bear then charged at the woman's window and then left the area. Idaho Fish and Game have been trying to capture the adult black bear, “No one wants to see wildlife harmed, but we have no tolerance for bears that are aggressive toward people, or repeatedly return to homes and neighborhoods in search of food,” said Terry Thompson, Magic Valley Regional Communications Manager. “If we are able to trap this bear, our only option is to euthanize it. We can’t risk public safety on account of one animal that has developed a bad habit of roaming neighborhoods in search of food. We want wildlife to remain wild, but unfortunately, when there’s bear food in the form of garbage or other attractants, bears will follow.” Idaho Fish and Game says this follows another incident where another woman in early July encountered a bear while on a late evening walk through the neighborhood. At the time garbage bins had been placed on the curb for pick up, which likely attracted the bear.
KETCHUM, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy