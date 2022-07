As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Brazos County enters its fourth week as a high-risk area of infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since being declared a high-risk area by the CDC on June 30, the percentage of the total population vaccinated in Brazos County has increased by only 1%, from around 51% to 52%, according to Mary Parrish, the workforce development coordinator and public information officer for the Brazos County Health District.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO