Bremer County, IA

Fairbank Mayor dies in crash involving driver's ed vehicle

By Valeree Dunn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBremer County — The mayor of an Iowa town has died following a crash involving a driver's ed vehicle in Bremer County Monday. According to a crash report by Iowa State Patrol, Gregory Michael Harter, 71, was killed when a 14-year-old driving student crossed into the northbound lanes of Highway...

