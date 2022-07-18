Improving Michigan Parks, Art for People with Disabilities and More! | Full Megacast July 18, 2022

On today’s edition of the Oakland County & Michigan Megacasts, host Tyler Kieft talks to Ann Arbor Art Fair Oil Painter, Chris Abigt about her journey to painting beautiful landscape art, including her plans to visit and showcase Michigan landscapes as she travels to the Great Lakes State from Iowa for the fair! Additionally, Ashley Gibbard from the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula joins the program to discuss ongoing scam campaigns affecting Michigan consumers. Plus, Jenna Kast Believe in Miracles Foundation Executive Director, Paula Kast, discusses how her late daughter’s experience going through cancer treatment inspired her family to provide positive, memorable experiences to sick children across the state.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO