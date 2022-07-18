ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Improving Michigan Parks, Art for People with Disabilities and More! | Full Megacast July 18, 2022

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s edition of the Oakland County & Michigan Megacasts, host Tyler Kieft talks to Gesher Human Services Creative Expressions Program Coordinator, Craig Nowak about a new program that is helping people with developmental disabilities in metro...

Summer Fun in Oakland County, Michigan Woodworking and More! | Full Megacast July 20, 2022

On today’s edition of the Oakland County & Michigan Megacasts, host Tyler Kieft talks to Canterbury Village Owner Keith Aldridge about numerous fun events at the village this summer and fall, as well as efforts to support Michigan small businesses and Michigan-made products! Additionally, woodworking artist Stephen Grieshaber from Blessed Roots Woodworking joins the program to preview his appearance at this year’s Orchard Lake Fine Art Show! Plus, Dr. Jamie Taweel from Grand River Medical Associates talks about the latest information on COVID-19, monkeypox and more!
Canterbury Village Owner Previews Summer Fun in Oakland County! |Megacast Interview, July 20, 2022

Canterbury Village Owner Keith Aldridge talks about numerous fun events at the village this summer and fall, as well as efforts to support Michigan small businesses and Michigan-made products!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the...
Michigan Woodworker Talks Journey from Teacher to Artist! | Megacast Interview, July 20, 2022

Woodworking artist Stephen Grieshaber from Blessed Roots Woodworking joins the program to preview his appearance at this year’s Orchard Lake Fine Art Show!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/...
Avoiding Michigan Scams, Adopting Animals in Michigan and More! | Full Megacast July 19, 2022

On today’s edition of the Oakland County & Michigan Megacasts, host Tyler Kieft talks to Ann Arbor Art Fair Oil Painter, Chris Abigt about her journey to painting beautiful landscape art, including her plans to visit and showcase Michigan landscapes as she travels to the Great Lakes State from Iowa for the fair! Additionally, Ashley Gibbard from the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula joins the program to discuss ongoing scam campaigns affecting Michigan consumers. Plus, Jenna Kast Believe in Miracles Foundation Executive Director, Paula Kast, discusses how her late daughter’s experience going through cancer treatment inspired her family to provide positive, memorable experiences to sick children across the state.
Ann Arbor to Traverse City rail proposal takes next step

A funding plan to study the Ann Arbor to Traverse City rail concept is headed to the governor’s desk. The funding proposal for a Phase 2 study of the rail project was included in the budget surplus recommendations passed by the House and Senate in Michigan. If the monies...
Michigan Doctor Provides Update on COVID and Other Issues | Megacast Interview, July 20, 2022

Dr. Jamie Taweel from Grand River Medical Associates talks about the latest information on COVID-19, monkeypox and more!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/ Follow us ⬇ ⬇ • https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15...
Michigan BBB Official Talks Avoiding Online Scams | Megacast Interview, July 19, 2022

On today’s edition, host Tyler Kieft talks to Ashley Gibbard from the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula to discuss ongoing scam campaigns affecting Michigan consumers. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information...
Gesher Human Services Official Discusses Special Fashion Program! |Megacast Interview, July 18, 2022

On today’s edition of the Oakland County & Michigan Megacasts, host Tyler Kieft talks to Gesher Human Services Creative Expressions Program Coordinator, Craig Nowak about a new program that is helping people with developmental disabilities in metro Detroit design and create their own works of fashion in partnership with the College for Creative Studies (CCS).
