Ann Arbor, MI

Ceramics Artist Explains Why Ann Arbor Art Fair is a Favorite | Megacast Interview, July 18, 2022

civiccentertv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s edition, host Tyler Kieft talks to Ann Arbor Art Fair Ceramics Artist, Luke Chen about his journey...

civiccentertv.com

civiccentertv.com

Canterbury Village Owner Previews Summer Fun in Oakland County! |Megacast Interview, July 20, 2022

Canterbury Village Owner Keith Aldridge talks about numerous fun events at the village this summer and fall, as well as efforts to support Michigan small businesses and Michigan-made products!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
civiccentertv.com

Improving Michigan Parks, Art for People with Disabilities and More! | Full Megacast July 18, 2022

On today’s edition of the Oakland County & Michigan Megacasts, host Tyler Kieft talks to Gesher Human Services Creative Expressions Program Coordinator, Craig Nowak about a new program that is helping people with developmental disabilities in metro Detroit design and create their own works of fashion in partnership with the College for Creative Studies (CCS). Additionally, Ann Arbor Art Fair Ceramics Artist, Luke Chen tell us about his journey from painter to potter, as well the special connection that he has formed with Ann Arbor! Plus, Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Parks & Recreation Chief, Ron Olson talks about American Rescue Plan funding that will go toward improving park infrastructure, and addresses safety concerns on the water, as Michigan has suffered several hazards and drownings this summer.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
civiccentertv.com

Avoiding Michigan Scams, Adopting Animals in Michigan and More! | Full Megacast July 19, 2022

On today’s edition of the Oakland County & Michigan Megacasts, host Tyler Kieft talks to Ann Arbor Art Fair Oil Painter, Chris Abigt about her journey to painting beautiful landscape art, including her plans to visit and showcase Michigan landscapes as she travels to the Great Lakes State from Iowa for the fair! Additionally, Ashley Gibbard from the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula joins the program to discuss ongoing scam campaigns affecting Michigan consumers. Plus, Jenna Kast Believe in Miracles Foundation Executive Director, Paula Kast, discusses how her late daughter’s experience going through cancer treatment inspired her family to provide positive, memorable experiences to sick children across the state.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Community Policy