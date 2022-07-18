Gesher Human Services Official Discusses Special Fashion Program! |Megacast Interview, July 18, 2022

On today’s edition of the Oakland County & Michigan Megacasts, host Tyler Kieft talks to Gesher Human Services Creative Expressions Program Coordinator, Craig Nowak about a new program that is helping people with developmental disabilities in metro Detroit design and create their own works of fashion in partnership with the College for Creative Studies (CCS). Additionally, Ann Arbor Art Fair Ceramics Artist, Luke Chen tell us about his journey from painter to potter, as well the special connection that he has formed with Ann Arbor! Plus, Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Parks & Recreation Chief, Ron Olson talks about American Rescue Plan funding that will go toward improving park infrastructure, and addresses safety concerns on the water, as Michigan has suffered several hazards and drownings this summer.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO