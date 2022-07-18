Mariners draft tracker: Seattle selects 4 position players, 3 pitchers on Day 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau both had the best years of their career this past season. And now they’re changing places in an NHL blockbuster. Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers on Friday night, with Huberdeau part of the haul that is going to the Calgary Flames for the power forward. Florida also sent defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. “Matthew is a tenacious, physical competitor who possesses a tremendously unique skillset,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “He is a consistent elite offensive contributor and has emerged as one of the most complete and dynamic young players in the National Hockey League. We are thrilled to be able to add a generational talent to our lineup.”

SUNRISE, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO