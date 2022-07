After the 2021 debut of his first-ever annual Halloween show, Halloween X, trap music star RL Grime announces the return of his eerie Halloween special slated for Oct. 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles (Inglewood). Dubbed Halloween: Dead Space, this year’s event is lauded with excitement and anticipation to see what’s in store and if RL Grime will also drop his annual Halloween Mix, as he did in conjunction with last year’s show. In addition to his upcoming Halloween event, RL Grime has additional tour dates already set including July 23 at the Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas and a show on Oct. 29 at Second Sky Festival in Oakland. See a full list of tour dates below.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO