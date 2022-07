Colfax is celebrating 150 years with a community festival this weekend featuring country music artist Chance McKinney. It all starts Saturday morning at 9:30 with the rededication of the Lippett Fountain in Eells Park. That’s followed by a dedication of the new mural in downtown Colfax. The kid’s parade is at 11:00. A kid’s zone with games and a dunk tank is from 11:00 to 5:00. There will be a vendor market and cornhole tournament in the afternoon. A beer and wine festival is from 5:00 to 10:00 Saturday night in Schmuck Park featuring country music artist Chance McKinney. You can find tickets for the 21 and older event here https://givebutter.com/corksncaps.

COLFAX, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO