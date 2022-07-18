ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hanover, NJ

Scientists advocate for further research on benefits of exercise training for managing multiple sclerosis

 4 days ago

East Hanover, NJ. July 18, 2022. A team of experts encouraged ongoing investigation of the benefits of exercise training for individuals with multiple sclerosis, citing shortcomings of available studies. They outlined their outlook for this avenue of research in, “Exercise in multiple sclerosis,” published in Lancet April 20, 2022. (doi:...

Brain stimulation improves motor skill learning at older age

Even though we don’t think about it, every movement we make in our daily life essentially consists of a sequence of smaller actions in a specific order. The only time we realize this is when we have to learn a new motor skill, like a sport, a musical instrument, a new dance routine or even a new electronic device such as a smart phone or videogame controller.
Anti-amyloid drugs and Alzheimer’s disease

An estimated 50 million people around the world have Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and perhaps twice that number are unknowingly “incubating” the disease during its long presymptomatic period. The total cost of caring for AD patients in the US exceeds that for all cases of heart disease or cancer. Yet there is only one disease-modifying therapy approved in the US (but not elsewhere), and controversy surrounding both its target, amyloid, and its efficacy has severely limited its use. In this up-to-the-minute assessment, publishing July 21st in the open access journal PLOS Biology, Christian Haass at the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases in Munich and Dennis Selkoe at the Harvard Medical School, United States, who have long worked to decipher the molecular basis of AD, try to answer why therapeutic progress has been so limited despite strong genetic and biomarker evidence that amyloid build-up can drive the disease.
