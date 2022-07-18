ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Three dead in head-on Klamath County crash

By Mike Sunnucks Herald, News
Herald and News
 4 days ago

Two men and a woman died in a head-on car crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 97 in Klamath County. Oregon State Police said at 4:12 p.m. a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Andrew Castiricone, 58 of San...

www.heraldandnews.com

kptv.com

16-year-old drowns after jumping into Applegate Lake from dam

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager drowned while hanging out with friends at Applegate Lake on Thursday evening, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 8:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a possible drowning at Applegate Lake, which is located about 27 miles southwest of Medford. The sheriff’s office said a group of teenage boys had been jumping into the lake off of the dam.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

ODF confirms Cheney Creek Fire was human-caused

ODF has determined that the Cheney Creek Fire was human-caused, and are looking into reports of someone seen setting fire in the area on Wednesday. “Initially there was a report from people in the area that there could have been someone who was intentionally setting fires. Investigators are taking that into account and are talking to people to see if there is any credibility to that during their investigation,” Natalie Weber, Public Information Officer, Oregon Department of Forestry, Southwest Oregon District said.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

A woman was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s office report said just before 10:20 a.m. an SUV and a sedan collided on Carnes Road near Del Mar Drive in Green. The driver of the sedan was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for a medical evaluation. The other motorist was cited for careless driving. The first vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Stolen trailer investigation leads to illegal marijuana bust in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Two suspects are facing drug charges after a call for a stolen trailer led police to discovering a van loaded with black-market cannabis. Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 8300 block of Barbur Street in White City this afternoon to recover a trailer stolen out of Medford on June 6th.
WHITE CITY, OR
oregontoday.net

Murder Charge in Douglas Co., July 22

RIDDLE, Ore. – A Riddle man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of 18-year-old Kendra Hanks of Winston. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office along with investigators from the Douglas County Major Crimes Team contacted 39-year-old Troy Russell Phelps of Riddle at a residence in the 1500-block of Pruner Road in Riddle. Phelps had become a person of interest in the investigation into the disappearance of Hanks. Phelps was taken into custody after speaking with Detectives. A search warrant was also executed at the residence where Phelps was residing. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female, which is suspected to be Kendra Hanks. The body was transported to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The death was ultimately ruled a homicide. Sheriff’s Office is awaiting positive identification from the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has been and continues to be in communication with Hanks’ mother, who is aware of the latest developments in the case. Phelps was transported to and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of Murder in the First Degree and Resisting Arrest. Additional details surrounding the investigation will be withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation. Anyone with information that would aid investigators is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4464 referencing case #22-2871. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team consists of investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police working in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
RIDDLE, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Property Crime Investigation Leads to Illegal Cannabis Bust (Photo)

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A call for a stolen trailer located in White City led to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies discovering a van loaded with black-market cannabis. JCSO deputies responded to the 8300 block of Barbur Street in White City this afternoon to recover a trailer stolen out of Medford June 6. When deputies arrived, a Dodge van loaded with what appeared to be marijuana in garbage bags was parked in front of the residence. Deputies attained a search warrant and seized 462 lbs. of processed black-market cannabis. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives responded to assist.
WHITE CITY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUCK POND INCIDENT

A Canyonville man was jailed following an alleged incident at the duck pond in Roseburg on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Upon arrival, several witnesses pointed out Noel Crownover and claimed he was trying to pick fights with multiple people. Witnesses said Crownover followed one victim around with a thermos and threatened to beat him with it. The suspect allegedly fought with officers as he was being taken into custody.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Arrest made in missing woman, turned murder case

RIDDLE, Ore. - A person of interest has been arrested in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old young woman, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On July 12, Sheriff's deputies put out a request for help from the public to find Kendra Hanks, of Winston, who had been last seen on July 7.
RIDDLE, OR
klcc.org

Arrest made in murder case of 18-yr old Kendra Hanks of Winston

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the disappearance and murder of Kendra Hanks, the 18-year-old Winston woman who went missing July 8th while walking home from work. Her body was found in Cow Creek five days later. 39-year-old Troy Russell Phelps was arrested...
KTVL

40-year-old man arrested in Grants Pass for luring a minor

GRANTS PASS — A 40-year-old man was arrested in Grants Pass July 22 for attempting to meet a minor for a sexual encounter. William Manly was arrested following an investigation into a luring case. Manly was arrested after he agreed to meet with a minor female and he was lodged in the Josephine County Jail.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

RIDDLE MAN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH MURDER OF WINSTON WOMAN

A Riddle man has been charged in connection with the disappearance and murder of 18-year old Kendra Hanks of Winston, who went missing on July 7th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. detectives from DCSO along with investigators from the Douglas County Major Crimes Team contacted 39-year old Troy Phelps at a residence in the 1500 block of Pruner Road. O’Dell said Phelps had become a person of interest in the disappearance of Hanks.
RIDDLE, OR
KDRV

Cheney Creek Fire burning in Josephine County

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District has night crews planned for duty to fight a wildfire in remote Josephine County. It says its firefighters are fighting spot fires in an area south of Wilderville. It says the Cheney Creek Fire totaled about five acres at 5:25pm burning on BLM land.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hit & Run, Josephine Co., July 19

On July 18, 2022, the Oregon State Police responded to a report of a hit and run crash involving a bicyclist that occurred on U.S. Highway 199-mile post 27, just south of Kerby, Oregon. The crash occurred sometime between the late evening hours of July 17, or the early morning hours of July 18. The victim was discovered in a ditch by another person at which time emergency services were notified and responded. The victim suffered severe injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued traveling north on Hwy 199. An investigation into the crash is underway. Troopers did locate potential evidence related to another vehicle at the scene that will be analyzed to determine the vehicle’s make, model, year, and potential involvement in the crash. If anyone has any information regarding the crash, the suspect vehicle involved in it, or any other information relevant to the investigation they are asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22-182296.
KERBY, OR
kezi.com

“A sweet, caring and kind young lady”: Family remembers Kendra Hanks

WINSTON, Ore. -- The family of Kendra Hanks is remembering her as the Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigates her murder. Kendra's brother-in-law read a statement from her family. "Kendra was a sweet, caring, and kind young lady. She loved her animals. She was always there to lend a hand. She...

