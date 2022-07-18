ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Pride over prejudice: Klamath Falls event for LGBTQ+ community celebrated peacefully

By MOLLY O’BRIEN Herald, News
Herald and News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough word of anti-LGBTQ+ protesters gave rise to concern, the second annual Klamath Pride event this past weekend was celebrated successfully and peacefully. During the sunny Saturday afternoon, it was estimated that more than 500 people gathered in Veterans’ Memorial Park, colorfully dressed, cheering and chanting “Klamath...

www.heraldandnews.com

Comments / 3

Theresa Church
2d ago

A lot of Drag Queens say that they are against other Drag Queens putting on these shows in front of children. Inappropriate. Keep these shows where they belong. .in adult establishments. Keep them away from children!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Klamath Falls News

Tour of Linkville Cemetery offered

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A walking tour of Linkville Cemetery will be offered at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24, by the Klamath County Historical Society. Society members will discuss about a dozen early-day residents of Klamath County who are buried in the pioneer cemetery. “We think we can learn a...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Paisley church renovations under way

It’s been 122 years since the historic little white church in Paisley was built and it’s time for a face lift. The church served as a place of worship from 1901 to 2013 and is one of the oldest wood framed churches in Lake County.
PAISLEY, OR
Herald and News

KCSD summer lunch program now includes ‘grab and go’

Klamath County School District’s free summer lunch program now includes a grab-and-go option. The district applied for and received a waiver from the Oregon Department of Education to allow meals be eaten off site. Children now may remain on site to eat their lunches or take the lunches home with them. Parents also can pick up lunches for their children.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Yreka $25 million pool project already creating sticker-shock

Corrections & Clarifications: This story has been updated due to new information received from the Yreka City Manager's Office that the City Council's special meeting is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25. The cost for a new aquatic park in Yreka could come in at more than double...
YREKA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Klamath Falls, OR
County
Klamath County, OR
State
Oregon State
Klamath County, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Society
Klamath Falls, OR
Society
opb.org

Five wolf pups photographed in Oregon could represent a new pack

Researchers have snapped a photo of an adult wolf with five pups roaming the Oregon wilderness and say it could represent the establishment of a new wolf pack in the state. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife captured the image July 4 in the Upper Deschutes Wildlife Management Unit, which spans Deschutes and Klamath counties.
OREGON STATE
mybasin.com

New Wolf Pack Confirmed in Western Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported yesterday that a new wolf pack has established itself in the Upper Deschutes wildlife management unit in Klamath and Deschutes counties. Not yet named, the wolf family gave birth to at least five pups this year, which were photographed on July 4 by a department trail camera.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Many Oregon Shakespeare Festival plays canceled because of COVID-19 outbreak

Several plays at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland have been canceled this week because of breakthrough COVID-19 cases and exposures. Festival spokesmen said cancellations include this week’s performances of “The Tempest,” “Revenge Song,” “Dr. G’s Bingo Extravaganza!”, pre-play Green Shows and Wednesday’s performance of “Unseen.” Two plays, “Once on This Island” and “How I Learned” are being performed on schedule.
ASHLAND, OR
Herald and News

Klamath County senior citizens SAIL on with Stay Active & Independent for Life classes at Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center

The Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center (KBSCC) is offering additional Stay Active & Independent for Life (SAIL) classes which began Tuesday, July 19. The new classes will be at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. These classes are in addition to the Monday, Wednesday and Friday SAILing classes at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
centraloregondaily.com

Aggressive deer reported in Southern Oregon

People in Southwest Oregon are reporting an aggressive deer roaming the area, with most of the reports coming from Ashland. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging people to be cautious, saying the aggressiveness may be case of does protecting their young. The reports of the aggressive deer...
ASHLAND, OR
Herald and News

IYS awarded $50,000 for Facade Improvement

The Downtown Association and the City of Klamath Falls have awarded Integral Youth Services $50,000 to begin construction on the Evans Building on Main Street. This building — which IYS has operated out of for the past 20 years — was built in the 1920s. The ground floor housed the Sunset Grocery store, operated by brothers Sidney and Percy Evans. The Klamath Falls Post Office was located in this building until the new post office was constructed on Seventh Street in 1930. A deadly fire struck the Evans building Feb. 16, 1947, claiming five lives, including that of Sidney Evans. The building’s third floor was removed after the fire, and many of the windows have been boarded since. Today, the building houses Integral Youth Services, and the building has plans for a much-needed facelift.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Klamath County considers limiting psilocybin distribution

After a recent hearing, Klamath County voters are on their way to being able to limit the use of mushrooms under Measure 109. The measure, passed by state voters in 2020, is known as the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act and allows psilocybin distribution at service centers around the state.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prejudice#Racism#Klamath Pride#Christian
Herald and News

New guy in town: Stumbling into an Irish pub

Sometimes things don’t exactly go according to plan. Such was the case last Thursday evening when I decided to check out some of the local businesses with my friend Molly and enjoy a night out in Klamath Falls. First, we went to Hatchet Haus, a local business that allows...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Red Flag Warning issued for Thursday, July 21

MEDFORD, Ore. - Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very dry relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions in portions of Siskiyou and Modoc counties today. Thursday afternoon and evening will be similarly dry, but slightly stronger winds are expected across Oregon and...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Murder suspect and Army deserter arrested in Medford after six years on the run

MEDFORD, Ore. - A South Carolina murder suspect and Army deserter was arrested in Medford on Wednesday, putting an end to the man's six-year run from the law. It happened on Lincoln Street. It was an operation helmed by the US Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. They had help from Central Point PD.
MEDFORD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 97 Fatal, Klamath Co., July 18

On July 16, 2022, at approximately 4:12 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 230. A Suburban was traveling south on Hwy 97 when the vehicle in front of them rapidly decelerated. The driver of the Suburban, Andrew Castiricone (58) from San Carlos, CA, swerved into the northbound lanes striking an FJ Cruiser head-on. The FJ Cruiser, driven by Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky (43) from San Mateo, Ca. hit the vehicle behind it, a Subaru, driven by Kevin Richard Smith (34) from Medford. Another vehicle, a Lexus, driven by Robert Brian Anderson (63) from Chico, Ca., sustained damage from the crash debris. The driver, Andrew Castiricone, and one of the passengers, Nicole Lindeman (20) from San Carlos, Ca, of the Suburban were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the FJ Cruiser, Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky, was also pronounced deceased at the scene. All other occupants of the Suburban and FJ Cruiser were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries as well as the driver of the Subaru. The crash blocked Hwy 97 for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue, Chemult Rural Fire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Over $1M cash, 16 guns seized in a Medford black-market cannabis operation

MEDFORD, Ore. — Deputies found nearly $1.2 million in cash and 16 firearms at the ProPack & Ship business and a home in Medford during an investigation of the illegal shipping of black-market marijuana and other illicit substances from Southern Oregon throughout the United States, according to the Jackson County Sheriff Department.
MEDFORD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy