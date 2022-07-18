ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams, OR

Man charged with attempted murder after setting up roadblock, shooting at theft suspect

By MIKE SUNNUCKS Herald, News
Herald and News
 3 days ago

A 64-year-old Oregon man faces attempted murder, assault and gun charges after allegedly setting up a roadblock and shooting a person he thought was stealing items from his property near Jacksonville. Brinton Walker,...

www.heraldandnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

Rogue Pack kills more cattle near Fort Klamath

Wolves in the Rogue Pack have killed two more cattle in the Fort Klamath area. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the most recent incident attributed to the Rogue Pack, wolves that move between Jackson and Klamath counties, resulted in the death of a yearling steer on Sunday, July 17. According to an ODFW investigation, that morning a livestock producer found a dead, approximately 950-pound yearling steer in a large private-land grass pasture.
FORT KLAMATH, OR
Herald and News

IYS awarded $50,000 for Facade Improvement

The Downtown Association and the City of Klamath Falls have awarded Integral Youth Services $50,000 to begin construction on the Evans Building on Main Street. This building — which IYS has operated out of for the past 20 years — was built in the 1920s. The ground floor housed the Sunset Grocery store, operated by brothers Sidney and Percy Evans. The Klamath Falls Post Office was located in this building until the new post office was constructed on Seventh Street in 1930. A deadly fire struck the Evans building Feb. 16, 1947, claiming five lives, including that of Sidney Evans. The building’s third floor was removed after the fire, and many of the windows have been boarded since. Today, the building houses Integral Youth Services, and the building has plans for a much-needed facelift.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Monroe, Vada Louise

Vada Louise Monroe 83, died July 13th, 2022 peacefully in her home. She is survived by her husband Lonnie Monroe, brother Jay Barber and wife Jan, sister Beverly Germany, sons Jim Monroe, Don Monroe, grandchildren Donnie, Melissa, April, Jeffery, Amie and multiple great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents Jessie and Gertrude Barber along with her son Tom Monroe. Vada was born February 20th, 1939, in Lebanon Missouri. Vada married the love of her life, Lonnie Monroe in 1955 where they lived the Navy life traveling the world and raising three boys, Jim, Don and Tom. Vada and Lonnie along with their three boys finally settled in Klamath Falls, OR in 1973. Vada was a dedicated loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Vada loved holidays and family get-togethers. She especially loved the Fourth of July where the whole family would go camping in Brookings, OR. Vada was known for her antique collection. She loved her quilting group with the ladies at The Fist Church of God. Vada was whole heartedly dedicated to the Lord. She will be missed by so many. Memorial service- The First Church Of God. 2808 Altamont Drive, Klamath Falls, OR. Wednesday July 20 at 11am. Internment service- Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 1pm. Eagle Point National Cemetery.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williams, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Jacksonville, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Herald and News

Tour of historic Linkville Cemetery

Have you ever been curious about who was buried in your local cemetery? Who were they? What did they look like, or what lead to their death?. This Sunday, July 24, Klamath County Historical Society will help answer some of the questions during their tour of the Linkville Cemetery.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

New guy in town: Stumbling into an Irish pub

Sometimes things don’t exactly go according to plan. Such was the case last Thursday evening when I decided to check out some of the local businesses with my friend Molly and enjoy a night out in Klamath Falls. First, we went to Hatchet Haus, a local business that allows...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Roadblock#Attempted Murder#Theft#Violent Crime#Jcso
Herald and News

Many Oregon Shakespeare Festival plays canceled because of COVID-19 outbreak

Several plays at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland have been canceled this week because of breakthrough COVID-19 cases and exposures. Festival spokesmen said cancellations include this week’s performances of “The Tempest,” “Revenge Song,” “Dr. G’s Bingo Extravaganza!”, pre-play Green Shows and Wednesday’s performance of “Unseen.” Two plays, “Once on This Island” and “How I Learned” are being performed on schedule.
ASHLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy