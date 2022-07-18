Man charged with attempted murder after setting up roadblock, shooting at theft suspect

Vada Louise Monroe 83, died July 13th, 2022 peacefully in her home. She is survived by her husband Lonnie Monroe, brother Jay Barber and wife Jan, sister Beverly Germany, sons Jim Monroe, Don Monroe, grandchildren Donnie, Melissa, April, Jeffery, Amie and multiple great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents Jessie and Gertrude Barber along with her son Tom Monroe. Vada was born February 20th, 1939, in Lebanon Missouri. Vada married the love of her life, Lonnie Monroe in 1955 where they lived the Navy life traveling the world and raising three boys, Jim, Don and Tom. Vada and Lonnie along with their three boys finally settled in Klamath Falls, OR in 1973. Vada was a dedicated loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Vada loved holidays and family get-togethers. She especially loved the Fourth of July where the whole family would go camping in Brookings, OR. Vada was known for her antique collection. She loved her quilting group with the ladies at The Fist Church of God. Vada was whole heartedly dedicated to the Lord. She will be missed by so many. Memorial service- The First Church Of God. 2808 Altamont Drive, Klamath Falls, OR. Wednesday July 20 at 11am. Internment service- Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 1pm. Eagle Point National Cemetery.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO