ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

HR Derby: Juan Soto defeats Julio Rodriguez in final

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — The Latest on the Home Run Derby (all times local):. Washington's Juan Soto defeated Seattle's Julio Rodriguez 19-18 in the final to capture the Home Run Derby title at Dodger Stadium. Soto, who was competing in the Derby for the second time, had nine homers...

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Mets get DH Vogelbach from Pirates in trade for reliever

NEW YORK (AP) — The first-place New York Mets added some much-needed punch at designated hitter Friday, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade for rookie reliever Colin Holderman. The burly Vogelbach, a left-handed hitter and an All-Star in 2019 with Seattle, was batting .228 with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and a .769 OPS in 75 games for the rebuilding Pirates. “We wanted to get an offensive player and we did that in landing Vogey,” first-year Mets general manager Billy Eppler said. “Somebody that’s really excelled against right-handed pitching. We all kind of know that two-thirds of the pitchers we face are right-handed. So he can be a presence in the order.” The 26-year-old Holderman is 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 appearances covering 17 2/3 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Blue Jays' Tapia hits inside-the-park grand slam vs Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) â€” Torontoâ€™s Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam Friday night after Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran lost the ball in the Fenway Park lights and didnâ€™t hustle after it. Tapiaâ€™s sprint around the bases highlighted a record scoring outburst for the Blue Jays, who surpassed the franchise mark for runs in a game with their 25th during the fifth inning. They led 27-3 after 5 1/2 innings, three shy of the modern major league record. Tapia hit the second inside-the-park slam in Torontoâ€™s history â€” both of them at Fenway. This one came as part of a seven-running inning. With two outs in the third, Tapia lifted a two-out fly ball to center against reliever Austin Davis.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy