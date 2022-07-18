UNT men's basketball team to host Fresno State as schedule continues to come together

North Texas will host Fresno State on Nov. 19 at the Super Pit.

UNT announced the addition of the high-profile game to its men’s basketball team’s schedule on Monday, when the Mean Green took another step toward completing their slate for the 2022-23 season.

The school previously announced that it will play in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in Nassau, Bahamas, the week of Thanksgiving. UNT will also face Grand Canyon on Dec. 10 in the at the Footprint Center, the home of the Phoenix Suns, as part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Jerry Colangelo Classic.

The Mean Green will take on UMass in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 17 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

UNT’s game against Fresno State is the first home game to be added to the Mean Green’s schedule.

UNT won the Conference USA regular season title last season before being upset by Louisiana Tech in the conference tournament.

UNT was passed over for an NCAA tournament bid but did receive a berth in the National Invitation Tournament. The Mean Green beat Texas State in the opening round before falling to Virginia and finished 25-7.

C-USA Sixth-Man of the Year Tylor Perry returns, along with point guard Rubin Jones and forward Abou Ousmane. Both Jones and Ousmane started for UNT last season.

Perry averaged 13.5 points per game to lead the Mean Green.

Fresno State finished 23-13 last season after winning four straight games to take The Basketball Classic at the end of its year. The Bulldogs beat Costal Carolina in the final and return two of their top three scorers.

Senior guards Isaiah Hill and Anthony Holland averaged 10.1 and 9.6 points per game, respectively.