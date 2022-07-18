Work at Hiram

The establishment of the new Black Lives Matter art installation, located on the east wall of Colton-Turner Hall, is one of many examples of Hiram College’s rich legacy of inclusion and innovation that has been practiced since its founding in 1850. A key message of the artwork is to convey a spirit of belonging, safety, equity, social justice, and community engagement about race and other diversity issues more broadly throughout the campus. Inspired by a diverse group of Hiram students, the concept of the BLM mural can be considered an outward expression of how students embrace Hiram’s five Core Values: Community, Learning, Responsibility, Diversity, and Innovation. “Our students are very mindful of the fact that we live in a complex and troubled world. Thus, they want to have a role in creating spaces that will lend to a more inviting, inclusive, and universally humane society. This artwork is intended to be thought-provoking with hopes that it will evoke conversations and appropriate action around anti-racism, bias reduction, and the dismantling of systemic oppression.” said Dee West, Interim Dean of Students and Chief Diversity Officer.

HIRAM, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO