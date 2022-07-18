ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiram, OH

Work at Hiram

Hiram College News
 4 days ago

All open positions at Hiram College can be found below. Please review all details and requirements before submitting your application. Hiram College is an equal opportunity employer committed to excellence through diversity. Hiram College is seeking Adjunct Faculty to teach part-time beginning in August, 2021, and throughout the 2021-2022...

www.hiram.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hiram College News

Black Lives Matter installation at Hiram College seeks to embody legacy of inclusion

The establishment of the new Black Lives Matter art installation, located on the east wall of Colton-Turner Hall, is one of many examples of Hiram College’s rich legacy of inclusion and innovation that has been practiced since its founding in 1850. A key message of the artwork is to convey a spirit of belonging, safety, equity, social justice, and community engagement about race and other diversity issues more broadly throughout the campus. Inspired by a diverse group of Hiram students, the concept of the BLM mural can be considered an outward expression of how students embrace Hiram’s five Core Values: Community, Learning, Responsibility, Diversity, and Innovation. “Our students are very mindful of the fact that we live in a complex and troubled world. Thus, they want to have a role in creating spaces that will lend to a more inviting, inclusive, and universally humane society. This artwork is intended to be thought-provoking with hopes that it will evoke conversations and appropriate action around anti-racism, bias reduction, and the dismantling of systemic oppression.” said Dee West, Interim Dean of Students and Chief Diversity Officer.
HIRAM, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy