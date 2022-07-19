Conor McGregor reacted perfectly to someone throwing a hat at him during a party in Ibiza

Don’t think I’m out of line for saying this, but UFC star Conor McGregor is notorious for having a short fuse.

After all, this is the guy who went on a rampage and threw a hand truck at a bus full of UFC fighters, sucker punched an old man in a pub, slapped the phone out of a man’s hands, tried to attack Machine Gun Kelly on the MTV VMAs red carpet, among other things. You get the point: In certain situations, McGregor isn’t exactly as cool as a cucumber.

An incident from this past weekend could’ve ended up like any one of those situations mentioned or worse, but it didn’t. While partying in Ibiza, someone threw a hat at McGregor, which caught him off guard.

This is the part where you’d expect McGregor to hop the railing and go after who did it, but that’s not what happened – at all.

Take a look (via Instagram):

Whoever threw that hat at McGregor is lucky they got the reaction from him that they did – a sarcastic thumbs up – and not the alternative that we’re used to.

This post easily could’ve gone a different way. Thankfully it didn’t.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.