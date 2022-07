Wilma Faye Pyles, 69, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Joplin, Missouri. Faye was born July 30, 1952 in Carthage, Missouri. She was the daughter of Charley and Gail Sims. She was a lifetime Carthage resident. Faye worked at Safeway Cheese and Big Smith Inc. for several years, then retired to spend time spoiling her grandchildren. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Carthage, Missouri. Faye was very active in the Women’s Ministry, as well as other ministries when asked. She was always there for her family and friends when they needed her.

CARTHAGE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO