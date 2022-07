The Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) has promoted Courtney Jeffries to full-time project coordinator. Jeffries started working with ASAP in August of 2019 as a part-time youth coordinator but her involvement with the coalition began as an original member of the very first Youth Council group. Throughout the years she has been with ASAP, she has helped maintain the Youth Council, created media campaigns, updated and maintained the website, and managed social media presences for the Youth Council, along with the relationships she has formed with Mayfield and Graves County School systems.

GRAVES COUNTY, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO