Los Angeles, CA

New Sixth Street bridge already plagued by street takeovers, other stunts

By Christiane Cordero
ABC7
ABC7
 1 day ago

Los Angeles' Sixth Street bridge has only been open for a week, but police say there have already been street takeovers and stunts at the spot.

Tire marks from car stunts, such as "donuts" and burnouts, covered the road of the bridge Monday after incidents over the weekend.

One video showed two people walking on the archway of the bridge and take pictures while sitting atop the concrete arch.

Another video showed one driver do a burnout as other motorists drove by. Los Angeles police say no arrest have been made in connection with the stunts.

A street takeover on L.A.'s new Sixth Street bridge ended in a crash that involved three cars Monday night.

On Monday around 11 p.m., a street takeover ended in a crash that involved three cars.

Witnesses said the driver who caused the crash was in a white Dodge Challenger and was doing stunts. At one point, the driver lost control and crashed into passing traffic.

The driver then took off.

Sixth Street Viaduct: LA's long-awaited structure finally opens

The Sixth Street Viaduct, which connects Boyle Heights to the downtown Arts District and replaces one of the city's most iconic structures, officially opened Sunday.

LAPD and CHP's street racing task force does arrest people in certain cases. Penalties include fines and jail time.

The Sixth Street Viaduct connects Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District. The previous Sixth Street Viaduct, which was built in 1932, was a Los Angeles landmark seen in countless films and television shows, most notably "Grease" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments / 9

Robert Ferrari
1d ago

The new generation's idea of kicks. Of course those decisions are created with drugs and alcohol. Looks like poor parenting and the results. Too fast too furious! 🙄

Reply
2
Albert Giron, Jr
1d ago

take their cars away teach them a lesson take their driving privileges away put them in jail do something thats gona stop them from being involved in those dam dangerous street tAke overs.. as for the people watching and the crowds that block any intersections if caught charge them with aiding and evading illegal activities that can cause bodily harm resulting in serious injuries or death... this young generation dont care if their moms get hurt so might as well teach them a lesson to be learned...

Reply(1)
2
Jeff SooHoo
2d ago

simple solution block both ends of the bridge and start towing with citations. I'm surprised no graffiti yet

Reply
3
 

theeastsiderla.com

More trouble on the 6th Street Bridge

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Read on for your mid-week batch of news. • Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here. Echo Park: An osprey doesn't seem to be all that interested in all the rules at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Martin Cox for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Body found near freeway transition road in downtown LA

A body was found in the downtown Los Angeles area near a freeway transition road Tuesday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, the body was discovered around 11 a.m. near the transition from the southbound 110 Parkway to the southbound 101 Freeway. It was not immediately clear what the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Street Takeover and Car Crash Already at 6th Street Bridge; Untangling the Sheriff ‘Cover-Up’ In Mitrice Richardson’s Suspicious Death

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man was hospitalized following a car-to-car shooting last night near the intersection of San Pedro and East 28th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Christopher Yuhas Dead after Collision on 710 Freeway [Long Beach, CA]

Traffic Collision near Willow Street Left One Fatality. The accident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Interstate 710, near Willow Street. According to California Highway Patrol, the collision happened when a pickup-truck hit the center divider, near Willow Street, killing one person. As a result, responding...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Mountain lion found dead on 101 Freeway struck by vehicle

LOS ANGELES - A mountain lion was killed after it was struck by a vehicle on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills. According to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, the mountain lion was struck by a vehicle around 2 a.m. July 18 between the DeSoto and Winnetka Ave. exits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

110 Freeway crash near Dodger Stadium leaves one dead

One man was killed in a crash early this morning near downtown Los Angeles and Dodger Stadium. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 1:17 a.m. to the southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway south of Stadium Way where they found an overturned dark gray Scion, CHP Officer Peter Nicholson told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

5 Men Arrested in Catalytic Converter Theft Investigation in Burbank

Five men were arrested by Burbank police investigating thefts of catalytic converters, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to Olive Avenue and Sixth Street about 4:40 a.m. Saturday on a report that several men were trying to steal a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius, the Burbank Police Department reported.
BURBANK, CA
theeastsiderla.com

East L.A. residents mad over their medians

East Los Angeles -- Last May, county officials gathered on Northside Drive to celebrate the completion of a project that transformed a wide traffic median into a mini park with new landscaping, walking paths, benches and exercise equipment. But a few blocks east, Sergio Vera and his neighbors near Northside...
MONTEBELLO, CA
