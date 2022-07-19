New Sixth Street bridge already plagued by street takeovers, other stunts

Los Angeles' Sixth Street bridge has only been open for a week, but police say there have already been street takeovers and stunts at the spot.

Tire marks from car stunts, such as "donuts" and burnouts, covered the road of the bridge Monday after incidents over the weekend.

One video showed two people walking on the archway of the bridge and take pictures while sitting atop the concrete arch.

Another video showed one driver do a burnout as other motorists drove by. Los Angeles police say no arrest have been made in connection with the stunts.

A street takeover on L.A.'s new Sixth Street bridge ended in a crash that involved three cars Monday night.

On Monday around 11 p.m., a street takeover ended in a crash that involved three cars.

Witnesses said the driver who caused the crash was in a white Dodge Challenger and was doing stunts. At one point, the driver lost control and crashed into passing traffic.

The driver then took off.

The Sixth Street Viaduct, which connects Boyle Heights to the downtown Arts District and replaces one of the city's most iconic structures, officially opened Sunday.

LAPD and CHP's street racing task force does arrest people in certain cases. Penalties include fines and jail time.

The Sixth Street Viaduct connects Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District. The previous Sixth Street Viaduct, which was built in 1932, was a Los Angeles landmark seen in countless films and television shows, most notably "Grease" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."