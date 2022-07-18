ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Sun Bus Offering Free Skin Screening at Channel 2

By Sponsored by The Sun Bus
KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know it’s hot in Colorado this time of year and the sun is...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.

Comments / 0

Community Policy