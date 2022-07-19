ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

In Elijah Green, Nationals hope they have a player to ‘build your team around’

By Matt Weyrich
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNats hope Green is a player to ‘build your team around’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It’s going to take a while to see the effects at the major-league level, but the Nationals are slowly building a stable of young talent with superstar upside. Washington...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Mets get DH Vogelbach from Pirates in trade for reliever

NEW YORK (AP) — The first-place New York Mets added some much-needed punch at designated hitter Friday, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade for rookie reliever Colin Holderman. The burly Vogelbach, a left-handed hitter and an All-Star in 2019 with Seattle, was batting .228 with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and a .769 OPS in 75 games for the rebuilding Pirates. “We wanted to get an offensive player and we did that in landing Vogey,” first-year Mets general manager Billy Eppler said. “Somebody that’s really excelled against right-handed pitching. We all kind of know that two-thirds of the pitchers we face are right-handed. So he can be a presence in the order.” The 26-year-old Holderman is 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 appearances covering 17 2/3 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Blue Jays' Tapia hits inside-the-park grand slam vs Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) â€” Torontoâ€™s Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam Friday night after Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran lost the ball in the Fenway Park lights and didnâ€™t hustle after it. Tapiaâ€™s sprint around the bases highlighted a record scoring outburst for the Blue Jays, who surpassed the franchise mark for runs in a game with their 25th during the fifth inning. They led 27-3 after 5 1/2 innings, three shy of the modern major league record. Tapia hit the second inside-the-park slam in Torontoâ€™s history â€” both of them at Fenway. This one came as part of a seven-running inning. With two outs in the third, Tapia lifted a two-out fly ball to center against reliever Austin Davis.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy