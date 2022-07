MIAMI -- You'll have to excuse Jacob Berry if he seemed overwhelmed on Thursday morning at loanDepot park. Four days after being selected sixth overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, Berry was in Marlins gear fielding grounders at third base alongside Brian Anderson and taking batting practice with All-Star Garrett Cooper. He hadn't gotten much sleep the night before out of excitement. It felt like the rush of the first day of school, receiving a crash course on the organization all while cameras followed his every move and his family looked on.

