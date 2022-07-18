ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers have 4 of 20 most-watched sporting events in 2022

By Kyle Madson
 4 days ago
The 49ers have been a popular draw since the calendar flipped to 2022. Since January 1, San Francisco has played four games and all four landed in the top 20 of the most-viewed events of the first half of the year.

Sports Media Watch published a list of the 50 most-watched games of 2022, and unsurprisingly the NFL was heavily featured in the top half. It didn’t take long for the 49ers to make the list though. The Super Bowl was No. 1 with 99.18 million viewers. The 49ers-Rams NFC championship showdown was second at 50.23 million viewers.

Here are the 49ers games and viewers on the list:

2. NFC championship, 49ers vs. Rams, 50.23 million

5. NFC wild card, 49ers vs. Cowboys, 41.50 million

7. NFC divisional playoffs, 49ers vs. Packers, 36.92 million

18. Week 18, 49ers vs. Rams, 19.31 million

If the 49ers stay healthy and Trey Lance hits the ground running, they could find themselves with more games in the top 50 by the end of the year.

