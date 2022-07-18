Florida teen arrested for manslaughter after putting pillow over 3-year-old sister’s face

The family of Sanford teen Jermaine Jones have filed a lawsuit against the two men who allegedly attacked him while he drove through a subdivision. Howard Hughes and Donald Corsi were arrested following the incident last month. Photos show the damage to Jones' car, which was hit with a traffic cone and had a window smashed with a boulder. The inciting incident was not captured on video, but Jones recorded both Corsi and Hughes confronting him and yelling at him to get out the neighborhood.

SANFORD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO