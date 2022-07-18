Florida teen arrested for manslaughter after putting pillow over 3-year-old sister’s face

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - A daycare teacher in West Melbourne was arrested Monday on a child abuse charge for allegedly kicking a child and reportedly dislocating his arm, according to a police report. The West Melbourne Police Department said the incident happened at the Mustard Seed Kidz on Eber Boulevard...
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office released dramatic footage of a shooting and takedown of a man who held two women hostage and led deputies on a high-speed chase through three counties. The shooting happened in Brevard County on June 26. Authorities said a...
The family of Sanford teen Jermaine Jones have filed a lawsuit against the two men who allegedly attacked him while he drove through a subdivision. Howard Hughes and Donald Corsi were arrested following the incident last month. Photos show the damage to Jones' car, which was hit with a traffic cone and had a window smashed with a boulder. The inciting incident was not captured on video, but Jones recorded both Corsi and Hughes confronting him and yelling at him to get out the neighborhood.
CLERMONT, Fla. - A Central Florida woman accused of running around outside a Publix store with a pitchfork and a black whip, while trying to sell teddy bears, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the Publix on North...
EUSTIS, Fla. - A Florida man who allegedly built explosive devices with the intent to blow up himself and his street was arrested Monday in Lake County, according to an arrest affidavit. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a woman, who had been staying at the home of 55-year-old Markus...
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman accused of waving a pitchfork and black whip in front of a Publix store was arrested Tuesday in Lake County, according to an arrest affidavit. The Publix manager told deputies that Lisa Anne Slone, 56, was trying to sell teddy bears behind the store in Minneola earlier that day, the Florida Highway Patrol report said.
EDGEWATER, Fla — A Florida man has been arrested after a home inspection company allegedly found dead dogs and one sick dog at his home, police say. According to WFTV, a home inspection company called the Edgewater police after they found terrible conditions at a home and found multiple dead dogs, plus a dog who was in need of medical attention.
DeLAND, Fla. — A drug trafficking ring run by a former state correctional officer has been dismantled, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Officials said that in March 2021, the Volusia Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation started investigating a drug ring run by Christina Guess, 44 -- who previously worked for the Florida Department of Corrections for 12 years -- and supplied by Reshard Campbell, 26.
HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Haines City Police Officer is in the hospital after being shot during a traffic stop. “He thought he was going to die last night,” said Interim Haines City Police Chief Loyd Stewart. Investigators said around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Officer Dwight Rogers pulled...
Two people were struck by lightning and taken to hospitals in Volusia County on Tuesday afternoon after strong storms moved through the area, according to emergency officials. One of the injured was a landscaper.
A herd of cattle is causing traffic troubles on Florida's Turnpike in Central Florida on Monday. The Florida Turnpike was shut down at mile marker 225 in Osceola County because cows were loose and spotted walking on the road. Aerial video showed more than 20 cows were loose. Authorities closed...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A controversial Orlando amusement park ride is on pause after receiving backlash for being “insensitive,” in response to a press release from the park. ICON Park introduced Thursday it could be including a sport known as “Bullseye Blast” to The Wheel trip –...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer is here, meaning “feels like” temperatures will routinely spike up to 110 degrees in the Orlando area. One of the worst parts of the blazing heat, however, is getting into your car, especially if it's been in the sun for hours. [TRENDING: Cities...
