Wyoming rig counts little changed recently, up from last year

CHEYENNE – The number of rigs drilling for oil and natural gas in the state is little-changed from the previous month, yet they have more than doubled in count from a year earlier, recently released Wyoming statistics show.

The rig count in recent days was 21, the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission reported this past week. In a similar report issued by the agency about a month ago, the figure was 19, which itself was unchanged from a month before that.

However, in keeping with recent trends, the latest figures are significantly up from a year ago. The most recent rig count of 21 compares to 10 at this time last year, the oil and gas commission said. It cited Baker Hughes historical records.

The energy industry has rebounded somewhat as prices for gas, oil and other energy commodities have risen. High prices at the gas pump have attracted considerable attention locally and throughout the nation.

"Consumer gasoline demand remains stable versus last summer and in line with the five-year average, despite national gasoline prices rising to $4.88 per gallon compared to $3.10 per gallon a year ago," wrote economist Kenneth Scott Zuckerberg last week in a monthly report from CoBank. "Average quarterly operating margins remained quite favorable at $0.33 per gallon, well above the five-year average of $0.22 per gallon."

In the state overall, most of the rigs currently deployed are for oil, an Oil and Gas Conservation Commission spokesperson said by phone on Friday. She noted that the latest figures are from recent days, as reported by a subscription-based energy information tracking service.

In Laramie County, there were two rigs, according to the commission's latest report. This is flat month-to-month.