Mount Vernon Walmart shooting – Five people hurt including customer, 72, after ‘gunmen open fire inside store’

By Chris Bradford
 2 days ago

AT least five people have been injured after a shooting at a Walmart store sent terrified patrons crouching behind shelves to escape the sound of gunfire.

Gunshots erupted at the supermarket in Mount Vernon, Washington on Sunday evening.

At least five people have been injured after a shooting at a Walmart store Credit: KING5
Police said a 72-year-old man was among the victims Credit: KING 5

Cops said a group of men got into an argument with people in the store, King5 reports.

The shooting left five people injured, including a 72-year-old man who was shopping at the store, police said.

The other four victims included a 24-year-old employee and three 19-year-olds believed to be involved in the altercation, cops said.

The victims’ conditions remain unknown.

Patron Kristie Johnson was inside the store with her three-year-old and 14-year-old daughters at the time of the shooting.

A shaken Johnson said she and her daughters were unsure if it was actual gunfire inside the store until an announcement came through the overhead speaker asking all customers and employees to "exit the store immediately".

“My daughters like, ‘it was gunshots.’ I said, ‘it was gunshots, hide,’” Johnson said.

The mother said she hid in the garden section of the store with her daughters and called 911 to let the police know where they were.

“In that section of the store, there was like this big metal shelf with big boxes, and so we hid behind there, and then I called 911 to let them know where we were,” she told the outlet.

Police quickly debunked any reports of an active shooter, saying: "There is no indication that this was a situation where individuals entered the store intending an active threat event."

Anyone with information should call Mount Vernon Police at (360) 428-3211.

INDIANA MALL HORROR

The latest act of gun violence comes after a gunman stormed into a shopping center in Indiana and killed three people and injured two others.

The bloody scene unfolded at Greenwood Park Mall where the suspect's reign of terror ended after a Good Samaritan shot and killed the mass shooter, cops said.

Cops were called around 6pm local time to respond to an active shooter at the mall.

Terrified shoppers described running for their lives after hearing around 20 gunshots in the food court area, a reporter at the scene said.

The suspect, identified only as an adult male, walked in with a rifle and multiple magazines before opening fire in the mall's food court.

The shooter killed three and wounded two others before a 22-year-old armed Good Samaritan took him down, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said in a press conference.

"The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in the food court, and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began," the chief said.

Those suffering gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital.

Cops said a girl, 12, was among the injured.

The other victims were between the ages of 20 and 30.

Comments / 7

M Gros
1d ago

So why not run thru the emergency doors? They have emergency doors in garden center. 🤦🏻‍♀️. Always be familiar with surroundings just in case

Reply(1)
3
abc57.com

Man accused of molesting child, says he doesn't see himself as threat to victim

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly molesting a child on two different occasions, later claiming he doesn't see himself as a threat to the victim, according to the probable cause affidavit. James Morris, 40, was charged with two counts of child molesting. On February 22,...
