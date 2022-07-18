San Jose State hosts summer drone-flying class for high-school students 01:52

SAN JOSE -- A special summer program teaching teens to fly drones at San Jose State University aims to jumpstart students' love of science and engineering.

The drone-flying class is hosted by SJSU's Mineta Transportation Institute.

"I'm really interested in robotics," said Presentation High School junior Sangyani Sinha.

Sangyani was learning to pilot a drone for the first time along with nearly three dozen other local high school students.

"I was scared that it would crash into someone," she said.

Singyani says she wants to focus on engineering and the environment, trying to harness the power of technology to address some of the country's and planet's most pressing problems.

"I think that I would like to use technology to address some of the environmental issues that we have currently," she said.

The program is a three-week course and features multiple field trips and multiple opportunities for hands-on learning.

"I actually have a passion for building and seeing how things are made," said Piedmont High School senior Francesco Menegoli

Menegoli wants to study civil engineering in college. He says this summer he's enjoying building something a bit intangible -- a sense of community with like-minded students interested in math, science and engineering.

"I think this is the first time I've really been in a room with people who have my same interests. And I love it to be honest. That's what I'm most excited to find in college," he said.