ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

What happened to the global tax deal?

By For recommendations, more, s
marketplace.org
 4 days ago

It’s been a year since our deep dive into the Joe Biden administration’s global corporate tax plan. That’s the plan that would set a tax minimum — 15% — to discourage companies from parking their money...

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
marketplace.org

Freight rail faces service and labor issues as well as federal scrutiny

The biggest freight railroads in the country are reporting their second-quarter financial results this month. The almost $80 billion business is dominated by seven major rail lines, known as Class 1. They’re facing a number of hurdles right now — some of their own making, some out of their control. What happens on the rails can have a ripple effect because freight trains are the bloodstream of the economy, circulating products throughout the country.
TRAFFIC
CBS Miami

Parties put money into Miami-Dade Senate race

TALLAHASSEE - State Republican and Democratic leaders are plowing money into a race for a Miami-Dade County Senate seat. The race in District 36 pits incumbent Republican Ileana Garcia against Democrat Raquel Pacheco. The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, which is headed by incoming Senate president Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, made nearly $177,000 in in-kind contributions to Garcia's campaign from mid-March through July 15, paying for expenses such as staff members and polling, according to a state Division of Elections database. Meanwhile, the Florida Democratic Party and the Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which is headed by Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, had made $28,330 in in-kind contributions to Pacheco's campaign since she entered the race in June.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
marketplace.org

Tesla is expanding access to its superfast car chargers

A recent White House announcement highlighted a new venture for Tesla: opening up its network of fast car chargers to other brands of electric vehicles. Tesla’s proprietary Supercharger system only works with its own cars. But the company is already piloting an adapter system in Europe and could start rolling it out here later this year.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Tax#The New York Times#The Wall Street Journal#Perseids
CBS Miami

UK Study: Exploring a different way to work harder and less

MIAMI - Taking care of business means working five days a week - or so we thought. The UK has launched the world's largest 4-day work week experiment.Shaun Rutland, CEO of Hutch Games Ltd, signed up his business for the trial. He said, "We're trying to be more productive and more creative in a shorter time span and then get more rest."Hutch is one of 73 companies participating. Rutland says the idea makes business sense. "Hiring talent is really hard, and you have to offer an attractive work environment," he said.But fewer days doesn't mean less work. Rutland said, "You have to work extremely,...
MIAMI, FL
marketplace.org

Survey finds continuing disparities in who gets paid sick or family leave

At the height of the COVID pandemic, there was a lot of talk about workers’ access to paid time-off—whether for one’s own illness, or that of a family member. A lot of essential workers weren’t entitled to it, and had to keep working when sick, or risk financial crisis if they didn’t.
HEALTH
marketplace.org

Where have all the minivans gone?

Have you heard? Minivans are cool again, and one of our listeners wants to know why she can’t find a minivan for sale at reasonable price. Our minivan-driving host has answers. Plus, we’ll take your questions about ethanol, consumer spending here and abroad, along with how we’re all managing to still go to work amid everything happening around us.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Lawsuit against Internet Archive tackles digital lending and copyright

Sharing copyright music, movies and books online can be legally precarious, and there are restrictions on how they can be lent. When copyright laws were written, much of the technology we use to consume media today didn’t exist. So the courts decide how those lending rules apply. And there’s...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
marketplace.org

Peer-to-peer payment use is growing. So are scams.

You could argue a technology really arrives when it becomes a verb. Over the course of the pandemic, “Venmo me” became a common refrain, with more people turning to peer-to-peer payment apps to send money. And not just Venmo, but others, like Zelle, PayPal and Cash App. But with that growth in use has come growth in fraud. Now, according to The Wall Street Journal, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is planning to release guidance pushing banks to pay back customers who lose their money through scams on these apps.
INTERNET
marketplace.org

How are manufacturers faring in this economy?

There have been a few indications that manufacturing activity has been slowing down in recent months. That’s a sign that manufacturers aren’t all that optimistic about the economy right now. Part of the issue is that demand for a lot of manufactured goods has already been slowing down.
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

Strong dollar is squeezing profits from this Washington farmer’s exports

When we checked in last year with Patrick Smith, a hops and apple farmer in Yakima, Washington, getting his workers vaccinated was his main concern. Since then, inflation has soared to a 41-year high and employers are continuing to raise wages to attract workers. Smith said his wages at Loftus Ranches are up 7% this year, but that is on the lower end of his cost increases. Some fertilizer materials have more than doubled, he told “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal, and the strong dollar is squeezing revenue on hops he exports to Europe.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy