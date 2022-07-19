ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix vs. Password Sharing: New Plan Charges Additional Homes in Latin America

By Teejay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is now testing a password-sharing option that charges users for additional homes in Latin American destinations. The new add-on plan enables its users to share their passwords with folks outside their households, but they would have to pay extra to do so. Netflix New Password Sharing Option. Netflix...

