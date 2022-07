A 36-year-old man is in good condition after being shot in the South Loop this morning. No arrests have been made. The victim and his girlfriend told police the incident began near Roosevelt and Racine when a blue Dodge Charger started to follow them as they rode their bikes, according to a report. A masked man inside the car fired at them in the 100 block of West Roosevelt, across from the Target store, around 6:15 a.m.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO