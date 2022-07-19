ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Irvine Man Arrested For DUI After Two Killed In Fatal Crash

By Evan J. Lancaster
irvineweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Irvine Police Department has announced the arrest of a 20-year-old Irvine man for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, after a fatal car accident killed two people and a dog on Sunday, July 17. The suspect was taken into custody after his alleged involvement in a fatal...

paininthepass.info

Pedestrian Killed On Eastbound I-10 In San Bernardino Thursday Night

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pedestrian killed after being hit by a vehicle just after the 10 and 215 interchange in San Bernardino Thursday night. The incident happened around 9:16pm July 21, 2022 on eastbound Interstate 10 before the Waterman Avenue exit. According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic log, the pedestrian was walking in the traffic lanes. Then seconds later a passing vehicle hit the pedestrian. When CHP arrived on the scene, they found a pedestrian that was hit and found unresponsive in the fast lane. With CPR efforts on scene failed, shortly after they pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspects in 7-Eleven robberies, fatal shootings arrested

Santa Ana police have arrested two Los Angeles men believed to be responsible for a string of robberies and murders at several 7-Eleven locations in Southern California this past month. Malik Patt (20) and Jason Payne (44) and are believed to be connected to 13 robberies and the fatal shootings...
SANTA ANA, CA
Long Beach Post

5 arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Long Beach, police say

Five people were arrested Thursday in connection with the killing of a 24-year-old Long Beach resident who was shot to death last month near MacArthur Park, police said. Los Angeles resident Filasifoki Xavier Pio, 21, Signal Hill resident Santiago Rivera, 19, and a 15-year-old Long Beach resident were taken into custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Two other Long Beach residents, Michael Keith Levine, 47, and 19-year-old Emery Jezebel Hinojos, were also arrested—Levine on suspicion of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of illegally being in possession of ammunition, and Hinojos on suspicion of one count each of being in possession of a firearm with a prior juvenile court sustained petition, accessory after the fact and concealing evidence, according to the LBPD.
LONG BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

67-Year-Old Man Killed in Car Crash near Lakewood Boulevard [Long Beach, CA]

Male Victim Dead after Auto Collision on 405 Freeway. The incident occurred on July 9th, around 9:00 a.m. on the 405 Freeway near Lakewood Boulevard. According to reports, the 67-year-old man, was driving a 2007 Kia Spectra down the highway at a high rate of speed. For reasons currently unknown, the Kia rear-ended a 2016 Toyota Corolla, veered into a center median, and came to a stop when it crashed into a highway support pillar.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

2 teens found shot to death in Coachella

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were found shot to death in Coachella earlier this week, police said Friday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday. They found the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures,...
COACHELLA, CA
KTLA

Man shot, killed on 710 Freeway in South Gate

South Gate Police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on the 710 Freeway. The shooting occurred Wednesday about 7 p.m. in the southbound lanes of 710 Freeway at the Firestone exit. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died Thursday, authorities said.
SOUTH GATE, CA
onscene.tv

Rollover Crash Sends One to The Hospital | Huntington Beach

07.20.2022 | 12:08 AM | HUNTINGTON BEACH – Just after midnight Thursday morning reports were made about a two car collision at the intersection of Warner Avenue and the street in the city of Huntington Beach. Arriving units from Huntington Beach Fire and Police departments found two cars in...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jack Varganagl Arrested after Fatal Crash near Meadow Valley [Irvine, CA]

Fiery Car Crash near Springs Valley Left Two Fatalities. The incident happened on July 17th, at around 8:00 p.m. in the area of Meadow Valley and Spring Valley. According to reports, a Mini Cooper and Volkswagen Golf collided. The impact of the collision caused the Mini Cooper to burst into flames. Orange County Fire Authority and the Irvine Police Department were called to the scene, to contain the situation.
IRVINE, CA

