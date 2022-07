Lodi, California -- A California couple is desperately hoping to find out where their daughter's remains are after a funeral home threw the stillborn baby's body in the trash. The remains of Amiliana-Rose Navarro Romero were kept at the Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home in Lodi following her stillbirth in June, KCRA 3 reported. However, the baby's parents, Mari Jo Planas and Everardo Munoz, said their daughter's remains are currently missing.

