Cathy Wilson

Nancy Corum Gibbs, age 85, of Dolphin, Virginia passed away July 14, 2022. She is the daughter of the late Leonard and Lena Corum and is preceded in death by her husband, William Denton Gibbs; son-in-law, Randy Edwards; step grandson, Matthew Edwards; sister, Hilda Finch; and brother, Harry Corum. She is survived by her daughter Tammy Edwards (Mica Craft); her grandson, Kevin Edwards (Kerry Neal); her brothers, Neil Corum and wife Rebecca and Wayne Corum and wife Barbara; sister-in-love, Kathy Spence; nieces, Donna Whitby and Lois Varner; great nephews, Jonathan Archer and Joe Lynch; and a special friend, Joe Lewis.

DOLPHIN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO