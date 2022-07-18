ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, VA

Cathy Wilson

Brunswicktimes Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI came into this world on Oct. 11, 1951, when Dr. William Bishop slapped my behind at the Bane and Bishop Medical Center in Lawrenceville. Mama and Daddy, Ben and Jewel Harper Barnes, left this world a long time ago. I was a Christian, a wife, a mother, a...

Brunswicktimes Gazette

Nancy Corum Gibbs

Nancy Corum Gibbs, age 85, of Dolphin, Virginia passed away July 14, 2022. She is the daughter of the late Leonard and Lena Corum and is preceded in death by her husband, William Denton Gibbs; son-in-law, Randy Edwards; step grandson, Matthew Edwards; sister, Hilda Finch; and brother, Harry Corum. She is survived by her daughter Tammy Edwards (Mica Craft); her grandson, Kevin Edwards (Kerry Neal); her brothers, Neil Corum and wife Rebecca and Wayne Corum and wife Barbara; sister-in-love, Kathy Spence; nieces, Donna Whitby and Lois Varner; great nephews, Jonathan Archer and Joe Lynch; and a special friend, Joe Lewis.
DOLPHIN, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Supervisors adopt ordinance authorizing bonuses

LAWRENCEVILLE – At the June meeting the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors adopted an ordinance to allow payment of bonuses to county employees. The Supervisors held a public hearing on the proposed ordinance on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 and no one spoke in opposition. For clarification County Administrator Leslie...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Richmond area robotics students inspire bipartisan "Bus Box" bill

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – On July 13, 2022 Governor Glenn Youngkin signed SB 774, patroned by Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico. This bill allows local school boards to install boxes on the undercarriage of school buses called “bus boxes,” allowing for third-party logistics companies to use school buses to transport packages between distribution centers. The "bus box" legislative proposal was brought to Senator Dunnavant by the Robotics Team at Saint Bridget Catholic School.
RICHMOND, VA

