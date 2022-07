THURSDAY on "The Source" — It’s been almost a month since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade – ending the right to abortion in the nation. It was murky at first what this exactly meant – especially here in Texas. And things are still coming into focus. Some doctors, hospitals and pharmacies are reluctant to provide legitimate health care and medication because of their fear of Texas' anti-abortion laws.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO