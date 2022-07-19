ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Child killed by fleeing murder suspect was with family after trip to water park, family says

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40AC4E_0gkH8vBI00
BringMeTheNews

A mother and four children struck in a high-speed crash allegedly caused by a murder suspect fleeing police in Brooklyn Center on Friday were on their way home from a water park.

A 6-year-old girl was killed and a 15-year-old girl was hospitalized, according to authorities.

A GoFundMe page created to support the family says the mother and two children were able to escape the vehicle after it flipped several times, but the other children remained trapped.

"All the attention on scene was [given] to the suspect while my family begged for help," relative Imari Billberry described on the GoFundMe.

The page identifies the child who died in the crash as a 6-year-old girl named Blessings. A 15-year-old girl suffered a laceration to her kidney and liver, according to the fundraiser. A 9-year-old girl suffered a fractured collarbone.

"All together it was a total of 4 kids and 1 adult in this vehicle (the surviving people) that’s going to need therapy for this tragic accident, help paying for bills due to being unable to work, travel to make sure my niece [Blessings] is laid to rest the proper way back in Illinois with her family," Billberry writes. "Me and my family is thankful for all the kind words, love & support."

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the incident that led to the crash began around 4:20 p.m. Friday when police received a tip about the location of a man wanted in connection with a murder.

Brooklyn Center Police Department said it deployed a "tire deflating device" to prevent the suspect fleeing during the arrest attempt. The device failed, however, with the suspect fleeing on residential roads at speeds that at times hit 70 mph.

The police department said it was intending to get air support from the State Patrol helicopter so it could follow the vehicle "from a safe distance" but by the time the helicopter arrived, the suspect had already crashed into another vehicle at 53rd Ave N and Humboldt Ave N.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene of the crash and hospitalized for injuries, according police.

As of Monday afternoon, no charges had been filed related to the crash.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Charges: Firework thrown in Eagan movie theater burned infant, injured woman

Criminal charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Eagan man accused of exploding a firework inside a movie theater last week. Prosecutors in Dakota County say the blast at the Emagine Movie Theater at 2055 Cliff Rd on July 12 injured at least two people, including an 11-month-old baby who sustained facial burns and a woman whose leg wounds collected debris and later became infected.
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Anoka father-of-four killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin

The father of an Anoka family-of-six was killed when a driver crossed the median and collided with his vehicle on Highway 169 in Champlin on Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 37-year-old Adam M. Madsen was driving a Hyundai Accent southbound on Hwy. 169 around 12:30 p.m. when a woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 going northbound on Hwy. 169 veered left to avoid slowing traffic at 117th Ave.
CHAMPLIN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist killed in Andover crash involving truck

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck happened in Andover Friday morning. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. near Tulip Street NE and 173rd Lane NW. A preliminary investigation suggests that a motorcyclist was driving northbound on Tulip Street NE...
ANDOVER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Water Park#Brooklyn#Violent Crime
Bring Me The News

Man dies days after Minneapolis shooting

A man shot in Minneapolis on Saturday died form his injuries Wednesday, police say. Minneapolis Police Department says the 28-year-old shooting victim died at North Memorial Medical Center, where he'd been taken after being found with life-threatening gunshot wounds at 3 p.m. Saturday. The shooting reportedly happened near 21st Avenue...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

911 transcript reveals terrified woman and children during Tekle Sundberg shooting

Arabella Foss-Yarbrough was in her kitchen when two bullets were fired through her wall, one of them shattering a vase so close to her that she thought she had been grazed. Those are among the new details revealed in the frightening transcript from the 911 call Yarbrough placed last Wednesday night when 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg allegedly began shooting into her home on the third floor of an apartment on the 900 block of 21st Ave. S in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
72K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy