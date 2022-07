Tullahoma, Tenn. – SmartBank is pleased to announce the promotion of James Fuller to Market President in Coffee County. “James continues to be an exemplary leader,” said David Scott, Regional President of SmartBank. “He provides the best client experience by using the wealth of knowledge he’s acquired over time. We’re excited for him to continue providing guidance to our teams.”

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO