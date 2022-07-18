ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Emile Smith Rowe reveals why he thinks 'unbelievable' new Arsenal signing Fabio Vieira is 'very similar' to Bernardo Silva... and also hails 'fantastic' impact of Gabriel Jesus since his move from Manchester City

By Dominic Hogan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Arsenal and England star Emile Smith Rowe has heaped praise on Mikel Arteta's recent signings Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira after an impressive start to the Gunners' pre-season preparations.

Smith Rowe likened Vieira, who arrived from Porto on a deal worth a potential £34million, to Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, whilst also claiming that new No 9 Jesus has already made a fantastic impact on the squad.

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season, extending their run out of the Champions League to five years after throwing away a chance to feature in club football's most prestigious competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X64MX_0gkH7N4n00
Emile Smith Rowe heaped praise on Mikel Arteta's new signings at the Emirates Stadium

Vieira arrives following an impressive season at Porto with seven goals and 16 assists in 29 games, and will likely compete with Smith Rowe for a place in the side, operating as both an attacking midfielder and a left inside winger.

But Smith Rowe could only praise Vieira, saying: 'He's very similar [to Silva]. He's a very good passer of the ball, his left foot is very good and he likes to create goals and score them himself.

'I've already played against him at international level, so I can't speak highly enough of him, and the fans should be really excited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhqXt_0gkH7N4n00
The England star likened attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira to Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

'At the Euro Under-21s, they [Portugal] beat us 2-0 and he was unbelievable in that game.'

He was also effusive in his praise of Brazilian forward Jesus, who fills the No 9 shirt vacated by Alexandre Lacazette earlier this summer.

He has already scored three times in two pre-season games, after he added to his brace against Nurnburg with a strike against Everton in the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UK2QN_0gkH7N4n00
Gabriel Jesus has also impressed scoring three goals in two pre-season matches games 

The signing has been greeted with excitement and fans are keen to see their new man in action in the new season, and he has already been celebrated by Arteta for his ability to 'create chaos'.

Smith Rowe added: 'He’s been fantastic since he came in, it feels like he’s been here for a couple of years. Everyone knows how good he is and we can’t wait to get started with him.

'Man City are a big club and they’ve won a lot recently. It would be good if he could bring that [winning] mentality and help us out.'

Arsenal are not done yet in the transfer market, and are looking to tie up a £35m deal for City's Ukraine star Oleksandr Zinchenko early this week, and are keeping tabs on Juventus midfielder Arthur ahead of a potential move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14635s_0gkH7N4n00
Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko is set for a £35m switch from Manchester City to Arsenal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6pdb_0gkH7N4n00
Arsenal are keeping tabs on Juventus midfielder Arthur ahead of potential summer move

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits being 'disappointed' that Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones all missed the club's tour of America... as he insists his side 'ALWAYS' drop points after stars miss pre-season

Pep Guardiola admitted the absence of three first-team stars has scuppered Manchester City’s chances of a rare perfect pre-season. Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones are all out in Croatia with the club’s Under-23 team after failing to meet America’s entry requirements for two tour friendlies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

How Oleksandr Zinchenko will allow Mikel Arteta greater flexibility

Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to become Arsenal’s second signing of the summer from Manchester City. That is notable because City are often seen as a guide for how Mikel Arteta will want Arsenal to play, a comparison perhaps borne out of slight laziness. The principles, though, are similar, and while there are some differences—for example, I think Arteta is both more pragmatic and has less desire to use a false nine than Guardiola—Guardiola’s use of Zinchenko, and full backs in general can be illustrative.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Jesus
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Emile Smith Rowe
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
The Independent

Bruno Fernandes unsure what future holds for Man Utd team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes has admitted he does not know what the future will hold for Manchester United and Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has not joined the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia for personal reasons amid speculation that he could leave Old Trafford for a second time this summer, just 12 months after his return.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Gunners#The Champions League#Brazilian
Daily Mail

Arsenal agree £32m deal to make Oleksandr Zinchenko their latest summer signing, with versatile Ukraine star now jetting to Orlando to join up with his new team-mates and undergo a medical after leaving Manchester City's base in Texas

Arsenal are set to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Premier League champions Manchester City for a fee in the region of £32million after the clubs agreed a deal, British media reported on Tuesday. The Gunners will pay £30m up front with two million pounds in add-ons, with the 25-year-old leaving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Yardbarker

Bruno Fernandes praises Man Utd trio after Crystal Palace win

Manchester United have enjoyed a perfect start to pre-season, winning three out of three as they prepare for their final game in Australia against Aston Villa. The latest victory against Crystal Palace was arguably the most convincing of the bunch, with all three of Erik ten Hag’s forwards scoring in a comprehensive 65-minute job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

495K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy