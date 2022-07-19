400 Pound Sting Ray Jumps in Alabama Woman’s Boat, Sends Her to ER

WKRG, Facebook

A rare giant Spotted Eagle Sting Ray jumped into an Alabama woman's boat over the weekend during the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. It weighed 400 pounds.

What would you do if you were participating in a fishing rodeo and a 5-foot, 400-pound pregnant sting ray jumped in your boat? When it happened to April Jones this past weekend she had to be taken to the emergency room of a local hospital.

She said it came out of nowhere. You can see in the photo below just how huge the sting ray was, as you see it jumping out of the water and into the boat.

A flying ray. -April Jones

The people on the boat released the sting ray back into the gulf, however, the babies did not survive.

According to WKRG, "The babies were donated to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab so others can learn about this amazing animal".

