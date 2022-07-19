ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

400 Pound Sting Ray Jumps in Alabama Woman’s Boat, Sends Her to ER

By cclements
 4 days ago
WKRG, Facebook

A rare giant Spotted Eagle Sting Ray jumped into an Alabama woman's boat over the weekend during the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. It weighed 400 pounds.

What would you do if you were participating in a fishing rodeo and a 5-foot, 400-pound pregnant sting ray jumped in your boat? When it happened to April Jones this past weekend she had to be taken to the emergency room of a local hospital.

She said it came out of nowhere. You can see in the photo below just how huge the sting ray was, as you see it jumping out of the water and into the boat.

WKRG Facebook

A flying ray. -April Jones

The people on the boat released the sting ray back into the gulf, however, the babies did not survive.

WKRG, Facebook

According to WKRG, "The babies were donated to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab so others can learn about this amazing animal".

The Winners of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

Comments / 8

Hellbent 706
3d ago

Good thing it didn't shoot it's spear gun at her like the one that attacked Steve Irwin. Those things are deadly. I would have been too scared to jump out of the boat and too scared to stay in the boat. Like Spock said "We can not fire... and we can not flee." lol

Reply
3
