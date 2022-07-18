Cattle on the loose causes traffic disaster in Florida

A Texas mother was attacked by a shark in front of her family during a vacation in Florida. Lindsay Bruns, 35, was airlifted to a hospital to undergo reconstructive surgery following the vicious thrashing, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. Ms Bruns was out on a boat with her family in...
A terrifying accident in northeastern Florida had a happy ending on Monday. A dark-colored Jeep with four passengers, including a toddler, overturned on a road in Flagler Beach, according to a Facebook post from the fire department. Several first responders and rescue vehicles descended on the area of the “severe...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando amusement park where a teenager fell from a ride and died earlier this year has paused a new sniper-like laser shooting game amid criticism following a recent spate of mass shootings. The Bullseye Blast game let riders of the 400-foot Wheel at ICON Park...
An elderly woman in Florida died after falling into a pond and being attacked by alligators there. On the evening of Friday, July 15, authorities reported that the woman was attacked by two alligators near her home at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club located in Englewood, Florida. WFLA,...
APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka firefighter has died weeks after he was severely injured at work when a heavy trailer of sand fell on him, the Apopka Fire Department announced Saturday. Austin Duran, who had been hospitalized since the June 30 incident, started working at the department in 2020...
A Florida man has brought to light a rather extraordinary local ordinance that applies to beach users at Belleair Shore in Pinellas County, FL. He was issued with a fine of $116 for using a beach umbrella so that he could remain in the shade having had previous issues with skin cancer.
A testy alligator staked its claim on a Florida family’s driveway, and video shared by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office shows it roared in anger when forced to leave. It happened Tuesday, July 19, in Rotonda West’s Oakland Hills Place neighborhood, about 90 miles south of Tampa.
AN ELEVEN-foot alligator killed an unnamed victim on Friday by snatching them and dragging them into a pond in Myrtle Beach. The attack comes after multiple sightings of large gators in the private residential golf community where the tragic incident occurred. The fire department had initially been called to the...
A couple’s dog was killed in a terrifying encounter with a bear near Navarre, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It happened Monday, July 18, and involved “an adult female black bear with young,” state officials told McClatchy News. Navarre is on the Florida Panhandle, about 23 mile east of Pensacola.
THIS is the terrifying moment two planes packed with skydivers crashed into each other before bursting into flames mid-air. The horror accident happened over Lake Superior, Wisconsin, US, during a routine tandem skydive. Harrowing footage shows a group of skydivers preparing to jump when a second plane comes flying towards...
A 3-year-old died after her 16-year-old sister used a pillow to “quiet her down,” Florida officials said. Now, the older girl faces a manslaughter charge, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Officers said the 16-year-old was responsible for watching the younger girl while their mom worked remotely...
A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
HONOLULU — (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii's south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a southern swell that peaked Saturday evening, unusually high tides and rising sea levels from climate change, the National Weather Service said.
Thousands of Florida drivers experienced a bizarre traffic jam today as they waited for police…
The post Cows Escape Burning Trailer, Cause 30-Mile Traffic Jam on Florida Turnpike appeared first on Outsider.
A 3-year-old boy has died after falling from a building in Chicago, according to authorities. The toddler was inside a residence on the 18th floor of a building in the 4500 block of N. Clarendon around 7 p.m. on Tuesday "when he fell through a screen window onto a parking garage below," the Chicago Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.
Comments / 3