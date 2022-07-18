ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Gators QB Anthony Randolph ditches 'AR-15' nickname and 'crosshairs' logo from his apparel brand to distance himself from the rifle used in several mass shootings

University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is distancing himself from the country's national gun debate by ditching his 'AR-15' nickname and his apparel company's scope 'crosshairs' logo.

Following the NCAA's decision last year to allow college athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness, Richardson launched his own apparel brand that incorporated his initials and jersey number: 15.

Of course, 'AR-15' is also the name of ArmaLite's heavily maligned semi-automatic rifle, which was used in the 2012 Sand Hook Elementary shooting in Connecticut, May's shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School just four and a half hours from the University of Florida campus in Gainesville.

Richardson, a native of Gainesville, was heavily recruited out of high school, but decided to stick close to home by enrolling at Florida. He has since appeared in seven games, recording six touchdowns and six interceptions, while rushing for three scores

The state was also the scene for the one of the worst mass killings in US history: The 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting that claimed 49 lives.

'While a nickname is only a nickname and ''AR-15'' was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form,' Richardson said in a statement.

'My representatives and I are currently working on rebranding, which includes the creation of a new logo and transitioning to simply using 'AR' and my name, Anthony Richardson.'

Richardson, a native of Gainesville, was heavily recruited out of high school, but decided to stick close to home by enrolling at Florida. He has since appeared in seven games, recording six touchdowns and six interceptions, while rushing for three scores.

'AR-15' is also the name of ArmaLite's heavily maligned semi-automatic rifle, which was used in the 2012 Sand Hook Elementary shooting in Connecticut, May's shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (pictured) just four and a half hours from the University of Florida campus in Gainesville
Former Utah Jazz forward Andrei Kirilenko was dubbed 'AK-47' for his initials, jersey number, 47, and the fact that he comes from Izhevsk Russia, where the Avtomat Kalashnikovan rifle was first manufactured. In this picture, the local government gives him a model AK-47 in 2015

He is not the first athlete to use his initials and jersey number in a nickname referencing a firearm.

Former Utah Jazz forward Andrei Kirilenko was dubbed 'AK-47' for his initials, jersey number, 47, and the fact that he comes from Izhevsk Russia, where the Avtomat Kalashnikovan rifle was first manufactured.

For years, Kirilenko embraced the nickname, which seemed fitting for someone who was considered among the NBA's best defensive players at the time. He even received a model AK-47 as gift from the local government as his basketball career was coming to an end in 2015.

But Kirilenko's nickname also led to some awkward moments in his career. In 2014, when he played in Brooklyn, the Nets did a promotion that involved players' nicknames being printed on the back of their jerseys. But rather than AK-47, Kirilenko and the Nets opted for 'Кириленко,' his Russian name in the Cyrillic alphabet.

