ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sports world reacts to Desus & Mero news

By Sean Keeley
thecomeback.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Desus & Mero wasn’t a sports show, there’s no denying the impact that the Bodega Boys podcast duo of Desus Nice and The Kid Mero had on pop culture as well as the sports world. That impact appears to have ended. As reports swirled on Monday...

thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Charlamagne Calls The Negativity Surrounding The Desus And Mero Split A Product Of The “Culture”

Yesterday, Showtime announced that Desus & Mero would not be returning for a fifth season due to the duo’s decision to split and pursue separate ventures. “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. SHOWTIME’s late-night talk show DESUS & MERO will not be returning for a fifth season. Its final episode aired Thursday, June 23,” a spokesperson for the network said in a press release.
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

Bodega Boys Desus and Mero announce split

NEW YORK -- Desus and Mero, the comedic pair that shook up the light night talk show scene, are ending their program and their partnership. Daniel Baker, known as Desus Nice, and Joel Martinez, known as the Kid Mero, are both from the Bronx. They teamed up on Showtime twice a week, and often mentioned their favorite news anchor -- our own Maurice DuBois, who paid them an on-set visit. Over four years, former President Barack Obama and David Letterman were among their guests. A tweet said they will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward, calling it "a good run."Showtime is a unit of ViacomCBS.
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to massive Charles Barkley LIV news

Hall of Fame forward and current NBA analyst Charles Barkley has reportedly been in talks with LIV Golf about a potential broadcast role, and it seems those conversations have now taken the next steps. Barkley is expected to participate in the LIV Golf Pro-Am event, which is scheduled for next...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Dan Devine
Person
Sarah Spain
Primetimer

Desus & Mero to End as Comedy Duo Splits

It's the end of the road for Desus & Mero — both the show and the popular comedy duo. "Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. Showtime's late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season," a Showtime spokesperson said in a statement provided to Variety.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports World#The Kid Mero#Desus Mero#Desus Nice#Showtime#Jax Media
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Da Brat Wishes LisaRaye McCoy Would Stop Airing Out Their Issues in Interviews

LisaRaye and Da Brat have had public fallouts. Da Brat and LisaRaye have an interesting relationship. In fact, most know that the siblings have clashed quite a bit publicly. One of the most notable dark times in their relationship happened after Brat confirmed her romance with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart. Da Brat would later say she was afraid to be open about her love life. And she thought that she’d have to deal with a lot of ignorance. In the end, many have been supportive of Brat and Judy’s relationship. However, LisaRaye was offended after she had to find out about the situation on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
Glamour

Actually, Keke Palmer Prefers Her Real Name

Do you know Keke Palmer? Famous actor? Meme queen? Chart-topping artist? Glamour's July cover star? Of course you do. She's Keke Palmer. But, actually, she'd prefer if you called her Lauren. The 28-year-old, whose full name is Lauren Keyana Palmer, revealed during a round of Glamour's Excessive Questions that her...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Comedian Nick Nemeroff dies at 32

Comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, his family said in a statement mourning his "sudden passing." He was 32. The cause of his death was not released. In a statement on Nemeroff’s Instagram account, the stand-up's family called him a “comic’s comic” who achieved success both in his native Canada and the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy